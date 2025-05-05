The 3some in ‘The Four Seasons’ Had Me Asking Who’s That Lumberjack?

Jacob Buckenmyer, you had me at “lumberjack.”

While I’m on a mini-vacation this week, I started binge watching new Netflix series The Four Seasons. No, not the hotel, but if it does sound familiar it’s probably because it’s a reboot of the 1981 movie with the same title.

The eight-episode saga follows three married couples in their late 40s/early 50s, one being a fantastic gay couple, as they navigate decades long relationships. It truly highlights the little – and big things – we do for our partners, some which fade over time, and it really hits home that marriage takes work.

The Four Seasons stars Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen. While Steve Carell is looking pretty zaddy, Colman Domingo is my forever zombie killer and Kerri Kenney still keeps me laughing on Reno 911 reruns… my attention quite quickly turned to Jacob Buckenmyer.

Buckenmyer guest stars in episode five, which features a threesome between sizzling hot men – albeit one that doesn’t go exactly as planned. He’s referred to in the episode and credited simply as “the lumberjack.”

Jacob Buckenmyer is a model and actor who’s been working in the industry for almost a decade. He got his start with projects like Steam Room Stories and Coffee House Chronicles as well as their accompanying movies. After appearing in two episodes of reality TV show Welcome to the Chippendales in 2022, now he can be found rubbing shoulders with thee Tina Fey.

When he’s not gracing the screen, Jacob can be found working as a personal trainer and fitness coach. Which totally explains the body. Scrolling through his Instagram, I can say appreciate his build in all forms – cut, bulk and everywhere in between. But sorry, gays, he’s happily off the market… with a beautiful woman!

From Universal Television, The Four Seasons dropped in its entirety on Netflix May 1, 2025. I’m enjoying my binge watch so far, being halfway through episode six, and I think you’ll enjoy a quick viewing too!

Let me also not forget to mention that Colman Domingo and Marco Calvani are two of the hottest men in Hollywood, so sharing a threesome with the newcomer is quite the feat indeed. Colman and Marco are both out gay men and now have a show in the Top 10 on Netflix. It’s not a bad place to be!

Would You Book Another Stay with The Four Seasons?

Despite Jacob Buckenmyer appearing in just one episode, this show has a lot to offer, and I wish the internet was talking about it more. The casting is top notch, the writing is modern and fun, there’s elements to keep audiences of all ages entertained, and don’t we all just love a good drama.

Are you watching The Four Seasons? Did you watch episode five and become bashful for Buckenmyer too? Comment all your thoughts and let me know!