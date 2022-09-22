We Are Loving These New Baseball Uniforms!

“The only thing more boring than watching baseball on tv is listening to baseball on the radio in the car.” I used to say this to my dad all the time when younger. Having to listen to 1010 WINS and Yankee games in the car on drives home: is beyond boring. I am getting sleepy just thinking about it. But Yokokawa Naotaka is doing his best to prove me wrong!

The 28-year-old Japanese bodybuilder recently threw out the first pitch at a game between the Orix Buffaloes and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. The 2019 JBBF All Japan Bodybuilding champion stripped down to a purple speedo, hoping to electrify the crowd, before tossing that first pitch. He sure knows what the people want!

The last frame of this collage should be sculpted in marble. His form is obviously beautiful and it’s impressive to see how the musculature works. Naotaka Yokokawa pitching for baseball game. pic.twitter.com/GwCSJpPcd7 — ☀️ Gauche Douglas (@douglasboberg) September 22, 2022

As previously reported by the Gayety,

“The lyrics to ‘Macho Man’ by the Village People rang out throughout the stadium, so you just knew this was going to be good. Yokokawa then proceeded to get his kit off, to the surprise of the audience. First his shirt, then his shorts, leaving only a dark purple thong and his Orix Buffaloes cap. He then took the opportunity to do what he does best and flex for the crowd, who responded by applauding respectfully.”

Related: Solomon Bates on coming out: “I’m opening doors for gay athletes like me.”

Of course, Twitter showed up in full force for all the stripping and pitching action! Check out some hilarical responses and you can even see Yoyokawa throw out that all-important first pitch.

A famous #bodybuilder in #Japan, Naotaka YOKOKAWA appears at ceremonial first pitch of a #baseball game at Kyocera Dome in #Osaka.

The audience got exciting 💪💪💪 This is him ↓@YokokawaNaotaka — Origami🏳️‍🌈 (@origami444) September 20, 2022

Here comes the pitch ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/GzdrtEpgM7 — Gym Stallions 184K (@GymStallions) September 19, 2022

Sources: Gayety