The Beat Goes On – Cher Announces Her First New Single In Two Years!

It’s always been clear that Cher has been driven by the inspiration around her. When she announced that she would be releasing an album of ABBA covers (the beyond brilliant 2018 album Dancing Queen) she had been promoting her appearance in the feature film Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. And now, Cher has taken the environment that all of us are currently existing in and is weaving it into some quintessential Cher magic; the iconic and outspoken performer announced earlier this week (via Twitter) that she is releasing new music in “two weeks”.

In typical Cher style, she made the announcement without fanfare, breaking the news on Twitter by simply stating that she “finished One pet project” and that she “will play a bit soon”. She went on to say that “All (money) will GO TO A WONDERFUL CHARITY”. Cher finished the mini-tweet session by stating she “Worked harder on this song than Others Out Of Love.”

Cher’s latest song (and the inevitable summer remixes) should be expected to drop any second, and that is not the only project that Cher has on the horizon. Previously, Cher announced (via Twitter) that she was working on four new projects within the next two years: a Christmas album, a follow up album of ABBA covers; an autobiography, and a biographical feature film (all of which in various states of discussion currently).

For All Things Cher, visit Cher.com