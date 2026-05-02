The Cowgays Throw Down At A ‘Good Hoedown’

Country music power trio The Cowgays (queer country artists Chris Housman, Adam Mac, and Brooke Eden) follow up their viral hit “Wish I Wasn’t Gay” with their new single/music video, “Good Hoedown.”

“Good Hoedown” conjures up ’90s country sparkle with some decidedly gay kick-ball-change. The lyrics describe a fun Friday-night fever dream where our heroes dance their troubles away.

I’m one-two stepping my troubles away

3 drinks in, in a purple haze

I’m on a hell-of-a roll, there ain’t no stopping me now

Can’t keep a good hoe down at a good hoedown

We’ve gotta concur – there’s no keeping a good ‘hoe’ down at a good hoedown. The video also features RuPaul’s Drag Race winner, Kylie Sonique Love, joining in the fun throwing down some line dancing with the trio.

The Cowgays On Queer Life In Country Music

The Cowgays recently went in-depth with Billboard Magazine on the background of the group plus how they feel as out recording artists in a genre that’s constantly shifting. From the article:

Collectively, they have released four albums, four EPs and various pop-country singles.

Their catalogs, particularly Housman’s “Blueneck,” Eden’s “Act Like You Don’t” and Mac’s “Dust Off Your Boots,” are just as flashy and polished for radio play as anything currently on the airwaves.

But in 2026, it’s difficult not to look around and feel like they don’t belong in country music — or anywhere near Music Row.

Along the way, they share about allies in country music and who they’d like to tour with. Hit the link for a behind the scenes look at the power trio.