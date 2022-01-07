The Green-Jones Have Previously Gone Viral For Their Wedding Video

On Wednesday, January 5th, The Amazing Race, began once again! According to CBS.com,

“The Amazing Race begins its historic 33rd trip around the world when 11 new teams take off from their homes and travel to their first destination, London, England, on the special two-hour season premiere.”

Two of those twenty-two people running in the race around the world are Taylor Green-Jones and Isaiah Green-Jones. The married couple from Portland has previously gone viral for their adorable wedding video where they surprised their guests with a flash mob dance.

Production on the show was shut down due to the Covid-19 Pandemic and host Phil Keoghan appeared at the beginning of the two-episode premiere to let viewers know. Reality Blurred reported,

“Earlier, at the start of the premiere, Phil first appeared from a beach to let the casual viewers know that what we’re seeing in these first episodes was filmed pre-pandemic…I thought watching teams navigate the world, or being in crowds umasked, might send me hyperventilating into a paper bag, but instead it was just really wonderful and joyful to see all of this, like talking to—and hugging!—strangers.”

At the end of the first hour, singing Buffalo cops Michael and Moe were the first team eliminated. In the second hour, teams had to choose between Darts or Cake Decorating. In Darts both team members had to hit a bullseye on one of three throws. In Cake Decorating, teams had to decorate two cakes, both cakes had to be decorated with the flag of a country in the European Union. It looked like teams that chose Darts were done quicker, but that could have been an editing trick.

Taylor and Isaiah finished the leg ninth out of tenth teams, with only twins Lala and Lulu behind them. There was no pit stop as Phil told the teams they were still racing!

The Amazing Race airs Wednesday nights at 8 pm on CBS. Good luck Taylor and Isaiah, make us proud! We leave you with some videos that made the couple internet celebs!

Sources: Reality Blurred