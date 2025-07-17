The Influencer Who Grew Up with Two Dads Shares All

Ethan Levy’s childhood in New York City wasn’t your typical suburban experience. But what he lacked in white picket fences, he gained in endless life lessons, a well-curated sense of hospitality, and—most notably—two dads who would put Martha Stewart to shame.

Levy, who’s become an influencer with a growing following, has recently spilled the tea on what it was like to grow up with two gay fathers. His videos, filled with humor and heart, tell the story of a childhood that defied the conservative narrative of what families should look like. Rather than the fear-mongering we often hear from naysayers, Levy paints a picture that’s whimsical, honest, and—dare we say—relatable.

He’s also openly gay, and his personal experiences as a queer man are woven into his stories, offering a refreshing perspective on what it means to grow up in a family that doesn’t fit the traditional mold.

He sums it up in one sentence: “Growing up with two dads meant I was raised like an adult by two men who were absolutely not adults. Like, at all.”

Ah, the joys of growing up in curated chaos!

From his room filled with what Levy describes as “curated chaos” (think: the Home Goods Olympics), to an upbringing that instilled the importance of hosting like a seasoned professional, it’s clear that Ethan’s dads weren’t just good parents—they were extraordinarily good parents. Case in point: when Ethan was caught sneaking vodka as a teenager, his dads didn’t scold him. Instead, they shared some invaluable wisdom.

“If you’re going to drink, don’t touch the Belvedere. That’s for guests, honey.”

There’s a reason Ethan turned out the way he did. If his life had a motto, it would probably be: “Hospitality is the backbone of any good queer upbringing.” In a world where social interactions often feel more like awkward Zoom meetings than face-to-face connections, who wouldn’t appreciate a solid lesson in how to entertain guests with grace?

But beyond the dinner parties and impeccable taste in spirits, Levy’s story also reflects some of the key reasons why same-sex parents often make stellar caregivers. Studies suggest that gay couples experience lower rates of separation, enjoy higher income levels, and—let’s be honest—are generally more prepared for the challenges of parenthood. After all, getting to be parents requires a lot of paperwork and planning. It’s not a decision made lightly, and certainly not a “whim.”

Levy humorously compares the two types of family vacations. “Summer vacation for straight families? Road trips, camping, sunscreen and a lot of it,” he says. “Summer vacation for gay families? Logistics, and a lot of them!” There’s no denying that if you’re gay, even your vacation plans come with an Excel sheet.

Of course, growing up in a gay household didn’t come without its moments of confusion—something that Levy speaks to with relatable candor. His experience, after all, was a mix of both traditional structure and a healthy dose of quirky, over-the-top fabulousness.

“I had a chore chart, I had throw pillows with a seasonal f*cking rotation. I had a bedtime, I had a skincare routine,” he admits. “Was I confused sometimes? Absolutely. Did I know what a center piece was before I knew what sex was? Absolutely.”

The message here is clear: gay people raise their kids with class. And maybe that’s why Levy, with all his over-the-top childhood antics, turned out the way he did: a confident, creative, and successful influencer, effortlessly navigating the world of social media. But he’s quick to clarify—his queerness wasn’t something he “chose.” In fact, his dads were shocked when he came out. After all, who could’ve predicted that the child who recreated Pussycat Dolls choreography would end up as a proud gay man?

Cue the moment when one of his dads’ friends caught him on Grindr.

Today, with nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, Levy continues to share his life with his audience. And while the stories of his upbringing often lean into humor, there’s a deeper, more meaningful thread: the solace he’s found in opening up about his experiences.

“At the time, I had just moved to a completely new city, reeling from one of the most traumatic events of my life,” he explains. “I started sharing as a way to cope, to entertain myself, and to dull the pain. I never expected it to resonate the way it did.”

And resonate it has. Levy’s followers, many of them gay families from all walks of life, have expressed their gratitude for his stories. For Levy, hearing from these families has been a full-circle moment he’ll “never take for granted.”

In the end, Levy wouldn’t trade his unconventional upbringing for anything—no matter how chaotic or dramatic it may have been. He’s got the confidence to stand by his quirky childhood, knowing that it ultimately shaped him into the person he is today.

“The craziest part is, they still managed to raise me better than half of those finance bros on Hinge whose straight dads taught them nothing besides how to ghost a woman and call it ‘self-care,’” he quips.

If we’ve learned anything from Levy’s story, it’s that a little bit of curated chaos goes a long way—and if you’re lucky enough to have two dads, you’re probably going to turn out just fine. In fact, you might even be ready to host the next dinner party, complete with seasonal throw pillows and a perfectly timed skincare routine.

After all, when you’ve grown up in the house of two gay dads, you’re never unprepared.

Now, seriously—when do we get to meet the parents?