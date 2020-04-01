‘The Nanny’ Cast Reunites For Something Truly Spectacular!

A moment nearly 21 years in the making is finally happening!

The Nanny, one of the most beloved 90’s television series that cemented Fran Drescher as an international superstar, is coming back in a very unique way that reflects on the current state of the world.

Variety confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that the cast from the show’s pilot episode (that originally aired way back in 1993) have reunited for a virtual table read via Zoom. It will be posted for all to enjoy on the Sony Pictures YouTube page the morning of Monday, April 6.

“Laughter is the best medicine! So, in these challenging times, Petah and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if we pulled together the original cast of The Nanny for a virtual read of the pilot?” said Drescher in a statement, referring to the show’s co-creator and ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson. “It’s a once in a lifetime Pandemic Performance for our fans around the world who are currently stressing in isolation and could use a real upper! It sure has given each of us a lift and we hope it does for you as well.”

The reunion includes Charles Shaughnessy, Daniel Davis, Lauren Lane, Nicholle Tom, Benjamin Salisbury, Madeline Zima, Renee Taylor, Alex Sternin, Ann Hampton Callaway, DeeDee Rescher, Rachel Chagall and Jonathan Penner (who is also known for his many appearances on Survivor).

Not appearing, unfortunately for some visual eye candy, is hunky James Marsden who played the love interest of Maggie (Nicholle Tom) in the series’ debut episode.

Fran first teased the exciting news on Tuesday, March 24, after a fan begged her to put The Nanny on one of the major streaming services (it’s currently available on The Roku Channel, Cozi TV and Logo TV.) “Awe hang in! We got a surprise for you! Announcement this week! Stay tuned! Weeeee!!!,” she responded.

The Nanny ran for six seasons on CBS before it was canceled in 1999. The show centered on Fran Fine (Drescher) as the titular role, her relationship with her boss Maxwell Sheffield (Shaughnessy) and the daily struggles of helping him raise his three kids while dealing with her mother Sylvia (Taylor) and Grandma Yette (the late Ann Morgan Guilbert).