‘The Parenting’: Nik Dodani + Brandon Flynn’s Haunted Family Weekend

Let’s face it: introducing your parents to your partner’s parents is stressful enough. You’ve got to coordinate dinner, pretend you’re not secretly judging each other’s parenting styles, and of course, the infamous “Do we talk about politics or just avoid it and pray no one mentions the weather?” moment. And yet, that’s still not the worst thing that could happen. In The Parenting, boyfriends Rohan and Josh discover that the real nightmare is inviting both families to a rental house… only to find that it’s haunted by a very malicious 400-year-old poltergeist. That’s right, folks. Somebody’s about to get possessed—and it’s not just the wine.

From director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins, Alex Strangelove) and screenwriter Kent Sublette (Saturday Night Live), this original horror-comedy blends the best of queer romance with the kind of family chaos that only a haunted house can inspire. The Parenting is the film every queer person has been waiting for—a perfect cocktail of ghostly terror, cheeky humor, and oh yeah, the parents.

Let’s talk about the stars of this show, shall we? Rohan and Josh are played by Nik Dodani (Atypical) and Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), two of the hottest talents in the queer scene today. These long-time partners, navigating both love and looming family drama, decide to take the plunge and have their very different parents meet for the first time. Naturally, they opt for a cozy, seemingly peaceful weekend getaway in the countryside. What could go wrong? The answer: everything.

The house isn’t just spooky—it’s fully haunted, and trust us, it’s the kind of haunting that’ll have you second-guessing your plans for the weekend. You might be worried about your mom asking your boyfriend if he’s “thinking about marriage yet”—but how about a malicious poltergeist in the mix to really mess up your vibe?

As if the premise weren’t enough to have you on the edge of your seat, the film delivers an absolute dream cast in the parental roles. Rohan’s “more traditional” parents are played by Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) and Brian Cox (Succession). And as Josh’s laid-back folks? The legendary Lisa Kudrow (Friends, The Comeback) and Dean Norris (Breaking Bad). Honestly, just take a moment to appreciate the fact that the combined number of Emmy nominations between these four is a staggering 34. Thirty-four. If you’ve ever had the honor of seeing them on screen together, you know they’re absolute magic.

But wait, there’s more! Toss in Parker Posey—yes, that Parker Posey—playing an “eccentric local” who manages the rental property, and Vivian Bang (Always Be My Maybe) as Rohan & Josh’s meddlesome BFF, and you’ve got a level of talent that is nothing short of gag-worthy.

And while we’re here fangirling about the cast, let’s not forget that Craig Johnson has been one of our favorite queer filmmakers for years, so it’s safe to say we’ve been dying to see this one. In fact, we even included it in our list of most-anticipated LGBTQ+ films of 2024. (Don’t worry, it’s not just us. We know you’ve been waiting, too.)

So, what does all this mean for us? It means that on March 13, The Parenting will be available exclusively on Max, and we have a feeling we’re going to be screaming (from laughter and terror) all night long. If you’re looking for a fresh, funny, and thrilling queer story that totally shatters the concept of “meeting the parents,” this is your sign to press play—just maybe wait until you’re not at a haunted house.

Trust us, you’ll want to be there for this one.