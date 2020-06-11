The Queens Of Drag Race Prepare To Hold Court For Werq The World’s Pride Castle

Many have considered the isolation that has come with quarantine to be a challenge, but show producer Brandon Voss is & his team at Werq The World are about to take post-quarantine life to a whole new level. RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites like Raja, Naomi Smalls, Yvie Oddly, & Season 12 winner Jaida Essence Hall are among the eight queens who are going direct from isolation into a luxurious castle for the third edition of Werq The World’s Live Streams, Pride Castle. “This will be a unique experience as the queens have not performed together since the start of the pandemic in March,” says Brandon Voss, the show’s producer. “And this will be Jaida’s first live performance since winning Drag Race so who knows what surprises she’ll have in store!”

Hosted by nightlife doyenne and New York City legend Candis Cayne, viewers are led through palatial hallways of Pride Castle. Viewers will get to check out the stunning rooms of the queens in residence, and are going to be getting performances from each queen attending. The tour wraps up with a live ball that features all of the queens for an over the top performance spectacle in the castle courtyard.

The event will be filled with the standard eye popping performances and drama between the queens, but Werq the World: Pride Castle will showcase another side of the queens. It will feature a roundtable discussion with all of the queens about this season’s Pride and their feelings surrounding it. They will also discuss the cultural impact of COVID-19, as well as the impact that the Black Lives Matter movement has had on the LGBT+ community. Net proceeds from Werq the World: Pride Castle ticket sales and 100% of viewer tips and donations will be donated to the National Black Justice Coalition, an organization dedicated to empowering the black LGBT+ community.

Werq the World: Pride Castle streams live June 27th at 8PM EDT. Pre-sale tickets are $9.99 for a limited time at VossEvents.com. The show will be available for replay for 48 hours after the live event.