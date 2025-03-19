These Farming ‘Studs’ Can Plow My Pasture (Get It?)

Yes, more reality TV, please. Specifically competitive romance.

Farmer Wants a Wife returns for its third season on March 20, 2025. Episodes will air primarily on FOX before moving to Hulu for concurrent streaming. Of course, the hit reality show is the American edition of the British version. Thanks for this idea, England. We all love handsome cowboys, right?

Advertisement

Now that we’re several days away from its premiere date, producers have released the official cast list – namely the sexy farmers who are hoping to find love in unscripted television. These men are about to unveil their vulnerable side to over 2,000,000+ viewers based on last season’s numbers, and that takes a whole lot of courage in itself.

Let’s meet the men of Farmer Wants a Wife season three…

Jay Woods – age 25 – hay and cattle farmer

Advertisement

John Sansone – age 25, – corn, soy and wheat farmer

Advertisement

Colton Hendrix – age 28 – cattle farmer and horse trainer

Advertisement

Matthew Warren – age 30 – avocado and exotic fruit farmer

Advertisement

Chace Crawford and Miles Teller are Making Me Like Cowboys – Instinct Magazine

So much going on. I don’t know where to look first. Ooph.

Advertisement

This sounds as if it needs a Hallmark Christmas Movie adaption, by the way. Something like… A Christmas Farmer Wants a Wife, about a Christmas tree farmer looking for love on Christmas. Any of these fine gentlemen could star because they are camera ready!

Who’s your pre-season Farmer Wants a Wife favorite?

Do you think love can be found in unscripted television? Are you a Farmer Wants a Wife fan already? What do you think of the new sexy cowboys? Comment all your thoughts here and on social media.

Source: In Touch Weekly