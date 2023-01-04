Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Olympic Swimmer Søren Dahl

In another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know more about the hottie that is Olympic swimmer Søren Dahl.

The Danish athlete was born on July 15, 1993, and he is 29 years old as of this writing. In 2016, he competed for Denmark in the 4×200-meter freestyle relay event at the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

He also competed for the North Carolina State University, making him a two-time NCAA champion swimmer after winning the titles in the 4×100 free and 4×200 free relays. Furthermore, Dahl studied for a Master’s Degree in Strategic Communications at the Texas Christian University, and he graduated in July 2020.

More recently, the swimmer made his relationship with boyfriend and NFL player Carl Nassib Instagram official by posting a couple photo with a series of other pics during the playoffs at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Dahl is openly gay, and he has previously posted fun TikTok videos of him dancing in clubs and marching in a Pride parade. As per Out Sports, the athlete seems to be living in New York City, as most of his Instagram posts are tagged there.

Moving on to some of Dahl’s thirst-worthy pics… 😉

Sources: outsports.com, gayety.co