Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Social Media Star Joey Zauzig

In another episode of Things You Probably Didn’t Know About, let’s get to know the hottie that is social media star Joey Zauzig, who currently stars in the reality TV show, ‘The Real Friends of WeHo.’

Joey was born on July 21, 1992 in Virginia, United States, and he is 30 years old as of this writing. He grew up in Virginia, and he graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Aside from being a social media and reality TV star, Joey is also a model, and he has had a keen interest on modeling ever since he was young. Later on, he pursued a modeling career on social media platforms, particularly Instagram, where he currently has 295k followers.

Joey models menswear brands, and he shares his modeling photos and videos on Instagram. Not to mention, the social media star also posts shirtless pics taken from scenic places, and the cocktail of these content earned him more followers, therefore making him popular.

Moreover, Joey’s growing fame came with well-known companies approaching him, including Maison Valentino, Levis, Queer Eye, Hermès, Officine Générale, and ASOS Men, among others. On top of that, he also got the opportunity to be featured as a health and wellness insider for GQ magazine.

Now, we move on to admiring some of his thirst-worthy pics… 😉

Sources: starktimes.com, buzzlearn.com