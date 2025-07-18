David Corenswet might be flying high as the new Superman (and doing it quite well), but let’s not pretend we’ve forgotten who had us gasping in tight red spandex just a few years ago. Yes, Henry Cavill—the brooding, British beefcake who made being a superhero look downright sinful. We miss you dearly.

Photo Credit: @henrycavill

Back in 2013, Cavill descended from the heavens (read: Hollywood casting) to don the iconic cape in Man of Steel. From that moment on, he was our Superman—chiselled jaw, impossible abs, and a stare that could melt Kryptonite (or any gay man’s willpower). He kept the red-caped fantasy going through Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and the Snyder cut in 2021, giving us nearly a decade of thirst content and GIFs galore.

But alas, in 2022, Cavill crushed hearts across the globe when he officially announced he wouldn’t be returning to the role. After a sit-down with Superman’s new creative head honcho, James Gunn, Cavill gave us the bittersweet goodbye we didn’t know we’d dread so much.

“My turn to wear the cape has passed,” he wrote in his emotional post. “But what Superman stands for never will.”

Photo Credit: @henrycavill

Excuse us while we go cry into our red satin sheets while recalling this sad moment.

Let’s not forget: Cavill didn’t just play Superman—he became him. He reportedly dropped from 5,000 calories a day to just 1,500 in six brutal weeks to get that 7% body fat god-tier physique. Oh, and those shirtless scenes? No digital trickery. Cavill refused any enhancements. That chest? Real. That six-pack? All him. Honestly, the CGI team probably needed fans just to cool down. Oh the commitment he made is definitely not lost on any of us.

But don’t fret, Cavill stans—he’s far from gone. Our favorite dreamboat is already busy bulking up for new roles in Highlander, Voltron, and Enola Holmes 3. Whether he’s wielding swords, solving crimes, or brooding in armor, we’ll be there. Drooling.

So yes, Corenswet is giving us fresh Superman realness, and we absolutely love him as the newest Superman, but sometimes… you just have to throw it back. And no one throws it back like Henry Cavill in a skintight suit and a cape flapping dramatically in the wind.