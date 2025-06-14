Long Hair, Don’t Care: Henry Cavill’s Daddy Era Is Upon Us

Let’s all take a collective breath—Henry Cavill is back, and this time, he’s not just bringing the biceps and the smolder… he’s bringing the flow. That’s right, our favorite British beefcake has re-emerged into the public eye with a luscious new mane that’s giving full Antonio Banderas fantasy. And no, we’re not complaining.

Spotted with longer locks following the wrap of his latest project Voltron, Cavill is redefining “hot dad energy.” (And yes, he is now an actual dad—how’s that for a plot twist?) The hair? Windswept, dramatic, and just begging to be pushed behind his ear mid-conversation. The vibe? A little brooding, a little mystical, a whole lot of “you know he smells good.”

But let’s talk Voltron. The upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved 1980s animated series is shaping up to be a wild ride. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (you know, the guy who gave us Red Notice), and co-written with Ellen Shanman, Voltron stars fresh-faced newcomer Daniel Quinn-Toye in his debut role alongside a stacked cast: Sterling K. Brown, Rita Ora, John Harlan Kim, Alba Baptista, Samson Kayo… and of course, our long-haired king, Henry Cavill.

While Henry’s exact role in Voltron is still tightly under wraps (we love a mysterious man), fans are speculating he might play a villain—or possibly Samuel Holt, the brainy, morally-grounded father of fan-favorite character Pidge. Either way, sign us up. Evil Cavill with luscious locks? Yes. Daddy scientist Cavill? Also yes.

Henry Cavill is still Superman to so many people ♥️👊

pic.twitter.com/vIZZwkSAl1 — TALES PICTURES (@PicturesTales) June 13, 2025

And just in case you thought he was taking a breather, think again. Cavill is booked, busy, and barely giving us time to breathe. He’s returning as the world’s most attractive detective in Enola Holmes 3, reprising his role as Sherlock Holmes alongside Millie Bobby Brown and Sam Claflin. We can already imagine the three-piece suits, the sharp gazes, and a hint of chaos beneath the calm.

Oh, and let’s not forget the reboot that has had fans buzzing for years—Highlander. After being attached to the film since 2021, production is finally kicking off this fall in Scotland, with John Wick’s Chad Stahelski at the helm. Expect swords, accents, and Cavill in yet another unforgettable look. The film’s release is eyed for 2027 or 2028, which gives us justenough time to mentally prepare.

This isn’t Henry’s first flirtation with long hair (hello The Tudors, and that perfectly tousled, curly-haired Superman phase), but it might be his hottest. Mature, rugged, and seemingly more comfortable in his skin than ever, Henry Cavill’s new look feels like a love letter to fans—and we are eating it up.

So here’s to the era of Voltron Cavill: part swashbuckler, part daddy, and fully irresistible.