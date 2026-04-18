Tom Blyth: All the Sex Appeal of Burberry, with a Side of Chaos

Tom Blyth is the kind of guy who makes wearing Burberry look effortless. We’re not talking “I woke up and threw on a few pieces” effortless—no, we’re talking I own this and I know you’re watching effortless. In the new Burberry High Summer 2026 campaign, Blyth practically owns the lido. The sun-drenched poolside, the crisp Burberry check, and Blyth casually lounging in swim shorts like he just stepped out of a dream? You know the vibe: swoon.

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His smoldering stare could probably melt the entire UK summer in one look. And the best part? He doesn’t even have to try. We get it—he’s got the effortless “I’m sexy and I know it” energy that makes you want to hit “pause” and just… stare. Who knew checkered swim trunks could look that good? Apparently, Tom Blyth did.

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🎥| Tom Blyth via Burberry’s tiktok! pic.twitter.com/VokBetcChk — Tom Blyth Updates (@blythfiles) April 14, 2026

We’re talking instant upgrade to poolside chic. If Burberry made a sport of “looking good while doing nothing,” Blyth would be their MVP. In fact, he might already be.

But Wait—He’s Not Just a Pretty Face in Swimwear

Sure, Tom can make poolside attire look like an editorial spread, but let’s talk about his range. This guy doesn’t just play nice. In People We Meet on Vacation (yes, the Netflix rom-com that had us all swooning), Blyth plays Alex, the perfect boyfriend. But perfect doesn’t always mean interesting, right?

“I wasn’t sure a rom-com was right for me,” he says, admitting he initially turned the role down. “Alex is… nice, but in a movie, nice is just… well, boring.” Can’t argue with that. Still, Blyth finds the edges of his character—because if there’s one thing Tom knows, it’s that even a “perfect” guy has layers. And once Blyth started peeling them back? That’s when Alex went from being a rom-com cliché to something we actually cared about. Who knew being “too nice” could actually make you interesting when you’re Tom Blyth?

The Bad Boy You Didn’t See Coming (But You’re Glad You Did)

But let’s not pretend we’re here for the “good guy” all the time. We really want to talk about the other side of Tom Blyth: the one who plays Dee in Wasteman, a role where he takes chaos and makes it look hot. Dee is the kind of guy who doesn’t ask for permission to take up space—he just does. He’s violent, unpredictable, and probably the last person you’d want to meet in a dark alley.

But guess what? It works. “Dee unapologetically takes up space,” Blyth says, sounding like a guy who’s done just that in his career. And while most actors shy away from characters who make you uncomfortable, Blyth dives right in. You don’t just watch Dee in Wasteman—you feel him. That’s the thing about Blyth; whether he’s playing a hero or a villain, he owns the role with a certain flair.

Tom Blyth’s Career: A Masterclass in Playing Hard to Get

You know what’s sexy? Not needing to take every role that comes your way. Since The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes pushed Blyth into the spotlight, he’s been on a wild ride. But the guy’s not about to hop on every project that comes his way just because it’s there. “It’s hard to let go of the scarcity mindset,” Blyth admits. But even with all the buzz, he’s picky. He knows that not every opportunity is right for him—and that’s what makes him so magnetic.

“I’ve learned that if you’re doing good work, people will always find it,” he says, giving us all the career advice we never knew we needed.

The Takeaway: Tom Blyth Is Not Just Eye Candy

Tom Blyth is everything you want in an actor: sexy, versatile, and unafraid to take on roles that make you think, “Wait, am I rooting for this guy or what?” From playing your perfect rom-com boyfriend to going full chaos mode in a prison drama, he does it all—and he does it with style.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s this: Tom Blyth can wear Burberry, break your heart, and make you question your whole career trajectory—all while looking damn good. But hey, we’re not complaining. And if you are, maybe it’s time you started paying attention to just how much space Tom Blyth is taking up. Because trust us, it’s a lot—and we love every second of it.

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Source: WWD and Design Scene