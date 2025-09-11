Tom Daley Is the Hot Sweaty Summer Daddy We Deserve

Tom Daley has officially joined the ranks of Hot Gays in Nature, and we couldn’t be happier about it. The former Olympic diver traded in the pool for the peaks, and thank God he brought a camera.

Wearing nothing but a pair of black-and-white shorts, Daley showed up shirtless (obviously, because he knows what we want) to deliver what might be the gayest TED Talk in history.

“Can we also talk about how in America, everyone calls it a hike when actually it’s just a walk with a moderate incline…” Daley mused to the camera.

HIKE HOT TAKE 🥵☀️🌴 pic.twitter.com/btjA1140iB — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) September 8, 2025

Honestly? He’s not wrong. If anyone’s allowed to call out our cardio exaggerations, it’s an Olympic gold medalist with abs that could cut glass. It’s a hot take, sure—but when it’s delivered by Tom Daley, shirtless, sweaty, and cheeky, we’re definitely not complaining.

Since retiring from competitive diving, Daley has been in his versatile era, bouncing between predicting weather, dropping knitwear collabs with his Made With Love by Tom Daley line, and proving that life out of the pool is just as entertaining. He’s living proof that an Olympian doesn’t need a medal podium to keep us watching; all he needs is a phone, a pair of shorts, and, preferably, no shirt.

But what makes Daley’s second act even hotter is how seamlessly he’s embraced dad life. For those of us who knew him back in his pre-fatherhood days, it’s heart-melting to see his son Robbie all grown up and sharing adventures with him. From waterparks to summer days to screaming their lungs out at Universal Studios, Daley’s dad content is the kind of wholesome fuel we didn’t know we needed. It’s equal parts sexy and sweet—he’s shirtless one minute, then full-on Dad of the Year the next.

Let’s be real, though: Tom Daley has gone from Olympic twink to full-on Daddy Daley, and it’s a glow-up we’re grateful for. The evolution feels unfairly perfect. He’s hot, he’s funny, he’s got a family, and he’s still serving looks while casually dragging American hiking culture. Dustin Lance Black must be smirking at the rest of us from their front porch, sipping tea, knowing he’s the one who gets to call this man husband.

So what’s the takeaway from all this? Tom Daley going on a hike shirtless is everything we needed this summer. He’s got the hot takes, the hot dad vibes, and the hot body. Honestly, he could call it “a light stroll with a gentle slope” and we’d still be gasping for air—because let’s face it, hiking isn’t the workout here, Tom Daley is. And America? You can keep calling it a hike. We’ll keep calling it a holy experience.