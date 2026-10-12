Tom Welling’s NSFW IG Mishap Has Us Digging Up His Hottest Throwbacks

Tom Welling came to New York City for Comic Con, but apparently, the skyline wasn’t the only view worth talking about. The Smallville heartthrob has gone viral after accidentally sharing a rather revealing reflection on his Instagram Stories, and let’s just say some fans have been doing their research.

Tom Welling’s Smallville Just Got a Little Bigger

Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent on Smallville, shared a photo of the New York City skyline ahead of his appearance at New York Comic Con. Innocent enough, right? Well, not quite. The window reflection appeared to show the actor completely naked, giving followers a little more than the city views they signed up for.

The photo reportedly stayed up for around 10 hours before Welling deleted it. Naturally, that was more than enough time for fans to take screenshots and send them circulating across the internet. And once the gays caught wind of it, you know subtlety was no longer an option.

While some viewers couldn’t quite make out what they were looking at, others apparently brought their investigative skills to the scene, zooming in and even outlining what they believed they could see. Some of these fans deserve honorary detective badges. The rest of us? Well, we’re just here for the commentary.

Oh, the internet. A place where a perfectly innocent skyline photo can turn into an international thirst event.

READ: Look, We Love Cavill, We’re excited for Corenswet, But First was Tom Welling

Michael Rosenbaum Is Looking After His Boy

Thankfully, Welling wasn’t left to face the internet’s collective imagination alone. His Smallville co-star and fellow podcast host Michael Rosenbaum joined the fun with a cheeky post of his own.

“Just looking after my boy,” Rosenbaum wrote, tagging Tom and New York Comic Con. In the photo, he recreated the window-reflection setup while holding a small note over his crotch that read “Perverts,” underlined for emphasis.

Honestly, the commitment to the bit deserves applause.

Welling also appeared to be taking the situation in stride. Rather than letting the internet have all the fun, he chimed in on posts about the incident with comments like “Skyline or ?” and “Came for the sights.”

I’ve just gone onto Instagram and I was scrolling through videos, then came across this video underneath! I then checked the comments out of curiosity and I did not expect to find Tom Welling being comical!😂😂😂 https://t.co/OyDdblVRXs — 🌛❤️‍🔥🍒Summer🍒🌺🌞 (@ocsummerroberts) October 11, 2026

Clark Kent may have spent years keeping his identity secret, but Welling seems perfectly capable of laughing at a little accidental oversharing.

Our Favorite Clark Kent Has Always Known How to Keep Us Thirsty

Of course, one accidental reflection isn’t enough to satisfy everyone. Welling has spent years charming audiences on screen, and we’re hardly going to pretend his fictional roles haven’t given us plenty to talk about.

Tom Welling https://t.co/MmjGLrjGI8 — ؘ (@wellingrande) October 10, 2026

So, while we leave the skyline detectives to their investigations, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to revisit some of Welling’s most memorable, very much scripted thirst traps.

Because if there’s one thing we learned from this little internet moment, it’s that the man formerly known as Smallville’s Clark Kent still knows how to make an impression. Superman, indeed.