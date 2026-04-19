Top 5 Charting Rapper Toosii Says: “Being Gay Isn’t an Insult.”

Toosii! That was surprising… and heartwarming. The rap industry has been notoriously hostile to gay people, but a small shift is starting where performers don’t seem to care what your sexual orientation is. This can be said for 26-year-old platinum-certified rapper Toosii, who hints that his open-mindedness stems from a place of wanting his young son to grow up in a world where love and color don’t dictate respect.

Toosii, whose currently on a short break from rapping to pursue college football at Louisiana State, is signed to South Coast Music Group and thee Capitol Records, the latter of which is home to Sam Smith, Doechii and Ice Spice. Toosii has released a number of albums, EPs and mix tapes under these banners, most noticeably his self-titled album Naujour in 2023 which has been certified gold for sales of over 500,000.

In a recent interview going viral thanks to Baller Alert, the hit-maker responds to rumors that he’s gay by saying: “‘Calling somebody gay is not an insult. People try to use it as an insult, but it’s people’s sexuality. And whatever somebody’s sexuality is, is not an insult. Don’t try to throw it on a black man because that’s not going to bring me down.

What brings me down is the fact that you’re trying to use it as an insult while I got my son in my hand and knowing that one of these days he’s going to have to get on the internet and see this. I don’t need nothing misleading. Like, ‘Oh Dad, is this wrong?’ No, it’s not wrong, son. At the end of the day, you got some people who like women and you got some people who like men, son, and that’s how it is.”

It’s a shame that Toosii has to even make a comment and defend his personal life and/or sexuality in the first place. However, the way he addressed the rumors is a masterclass in respect. He was able to show pride in himself and his fatherhood while refusing to stomp all over a marginalized demographic. I don’t care if he’s straight, gay or somewhere in between – that response was awesome!

This is not the first time the ‘Love Cycle’ and ‘Poetic Pain’ rapper has supported the LGBT community. He infamously shouted us out on Instagram in February 2023.

Toosii earned a Top 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his track ‘Favorite Song’ with Khalid or Future. He’s also a father of two with his fiancé Samaria. Whether it’s his fans or his kids, I think it’s safe to say we’re all lucky to have him around.

Suggested: The “I’m Coming Out” Caption That Has Rappers Talking

What Do You Think of Toosii’s Recent Comments?

It’s going to be hard to find anyone who disagrees, unless you’re just a terrible version. Here’s the clip of his interview with Baller Alert that started it all.