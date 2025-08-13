Hunter Doohan Opens Up About Hollywood’s Closet

Hunter Doohan may be known for his sinister, slightly brooding portrayal of Tyler in Wednesday, but when the cameras aren’t rolling, the actor is as warm and genuine as they come. The 31-year-old, who’s been openly queer since the age of 18, recently shared some heartfelt and, at times, eye-opening insights on a podcast, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of navigating his sexuality in an industry that has often felt like it’s scrutinizing everything — even his personal life.

We all know the drill. There’s a queer actor, a big break, and a decision about whether to hide or reveal the truth about who they are. Doohan, who married his husband, Fielder Jewett, in 2022 after meeting on Tinder a decade ago, was no exception. He recalls the tension-filled days leading up to his breakthrough role in 2020’s Truth Be Told and his work on Your Honor. Back in those early years, he was determined to keep his sexuality under wraps—like many actors in Hollywood who fear it might limit their opportunities, especially when auditioning for roles that don’t specifically call for a queer character.

“It was the first time I’d done a network test and they were really scrutinizing,” Doohan said on The Zach Sang Show. He was preparing for his role in Your Honor, a show starring the legendary Bryan Cranston. “I really tried to hide it. I went and hid pictures of us on my Instagram, archived them.” It’s a sad commentary on the pressures of Hollywood — where talent should be the focus, but sometimes, an actor’s personal life can become a subplot.

Doohan, who has been open with his family and friends about his sexuality for years, still found himself second-guessing his every move when it came to his career. He had a moment of fear when he had to come out again, this time to Bryan Cranston, over lunch. “I was 26 and I had to come out again,” Doohan recalls. “I was at lunch one time with Bryan and I said, ‘Grace called again,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, she’s my friend Grace.’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, just a friend?’ and I thought, ‘Oh God… I’ve been out for eight years and I have to come out of the closet again.’”

It’s a scenario that many LGBTQ+ people can relate to—having to come out to new people over and over again as if the process resets every time. But this time, Doohan decided to take the high road and not let that awkward lunch overshadow his career. “That was so unsettling and awful. I was like, ‘I’m never going to do that for a role again.’”

And for good reason: It’s exhausting. But here’s where things took a beautiful turn.

Bryan Cranston, of all people, didn’t flinch at Doohan’s sexuality. In fact, it seems like the two bonded over their mutual respect and admiration. Not only did Cranston support Doohan’s coming-out story, but he later officiated his wedding. Yep, you read that right. The legendary Breaking Bad star went from co-star to officiant in the blink of an eye.

“We asked Bryan to officiate because he’s like the coolest guy in the world,” Doohan explained, clearly in awe of the man who’s become an unexpected mentor. “On top of being the best actor around right now.”

It gets even sweeter when Doohan recounts the setting of his wedding. The ceremony, which took place over Memorial Weekend, was held at a summer camp. Guests were invited to stay for three days, making it more of a celebration than a one-day event. Both Cranston and his wife made the trip and spent time mingling with Doohan’s and Jewett’s families. It’s a heartwarming reminder that, sometimes, family is chosen — and, in Doohan’s case, it includes some seriously cool people.

But beyond the glam of Hollywood weddings and big-name officiants, Doohan’s personal story is a testament to how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go.

Despite being open about his sexuality for over a decade, he still had to wrestle with the notion of hiding parts of himself for a job. He hadn’t played a queer character until recently, but as he explained, “I’ve never been cast. I’ve never played a gay role and I’ve auditioned for them. But all the characters I’ve played have been straight. It’s strange, but I feel really lucky.” His outlook, however, is evolving. Doohan points to Jonathan Bailey’s career trajectory as inspiration — Bailey, also out and proud, is now starring in blockbuster films like Jurassic World and Wicked, proving that being openly queer doesn’t have to limit an actor’s options.

It’s these types of stories, the ones where queer talent gets to show up as their full, authentic selves, that signal a shift in the industry. And Doohan’s openness and commitment to being real with his audience is something many in the LGBTQ+ community can appreciate.

His relationship with Jewett, who was able to join him for several months while he filmed Wednesday in Ireland, also offers a window into the realities of being in a high-profile relationship with a busy actor. As Doohan films a horror movie in New Zealand, the two often navigate the difficult balance between work and personal life. But with shared support and a love that’s clearly deep and rooted in trust, it’s clear that this couple knows how to make it work.

So, the next time you catch an episode of Wednesday or Your Honor, remember that there’s more to the man behind Tyler than meets the eye. He’s been through the highs and lows of self-discovery, from hiding his sexuality to marrying the love of his life with Bryan Cranston by his side. Hunter Doohan’s journey is proof that authenticity always wins, even in the most scrutinizing of industries.