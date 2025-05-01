Travel Thursday: One Trés Gay Day On Broadway

Spending just one day in New York City can be a whirlwind, but for lovers of Broadway theater, here’s a perfect itinerary that captures the spirit of the Great White Way in a single, comfortable experience.

Start your day at the Museum of Broadway, just steps from Times Square. This vibrant, immersive experience (one of USA Today’s “10 Best Pop Culture Museums”) is a tribute to Broadway’s history and artistry.

As you walk the timeline, you’ll explore exhibits dedicated to groundbreaking moments in Broadway’s history. With dazzling exhibits, interactive installations, and a deep dive into the evolution of iconic shows, it’s a must-see for theater fans.

Room after room of history, glam, and interactive exhibits that let you feel like you’re inside a living, breathing musical. One minute you’re weeping in front of an original A Chorus Line costume, the next you’re strutting down a neon-lit hallway dedicated to Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

From the golden age of musicals to contemporary masterpieces, the museum serves up a self-paced journey blending nostalgia and innovation in a modern setting.

After soaking up Broadway history, head just a few blocks away for dinner at Joe Allen, the legendary restaurant known as a haunt for theater insiders.

Since 1965, Joe Allen has been a comforting presence on Restaurant Row, serving classic American fare in a relaxed, unpretentious setting. They say it’s the best burger in New York City, and I am here to confirm that with every bite of my medium-rare masterpiece.

The restaurant’s walls feature dozens and dozens of posters from failed Broadway shows (“the flop wall of fame”) adding a charming sense of humor (and history) to the ambiance. Whether you’re a seasoned theater-goer or a first-time visitor, the vibe at Joe Allen is quintessentially New York.

Cap off the day with a performance of the deliriously oh-so-camp comedy Oh, Mary!, written by and starring the inimitable Cole Escola. This hilariously subversive play imagines former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln as you’ve never seen her—chaotic, campy, and delightfully unhinged.

Escola’s performance is electric, drawing both laughs and gasps from the audience. The fast-paced 80 minute play features bold humor and sharp writing making it one of the hottest tickets in town.

But don’t take my word for it – Oh, Mary! has been honored with 5 Tony Award nominations this year including two nods for Escola for “Best Play” and “Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.”

From history to hilarity, this one-day itinerary delivers a slice of Broadway magic that only New York City can offer.