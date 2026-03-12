Why Travelers Are Returning to Puerto Vallarta After Recent Concerns

For decades, the Pacific coast city of Puerto Vallarta has been more than just another beach destination. For LGBTQ travelers especially, it’s a place that feels like home — a sun-soaked sanctuary where margaritas flow freely, the ocean glitters at sunset, and the community embraces visitors with open arms.

So when headlines recently surfaced about cartel violence in the broader region, many travelers understandably paused. News cycles move fast, and the words “security incident” can travel even faster. But in the days and weeks that followed, local authorities, tourism leaders, and even international partners worked quickly to restore confidence in one of Mexico’s most beloved destinations.

Related Post: Sun, Surf + Pride: Mexico’s Coastal Paradise Awaits

Now, the message coming from the region is clear: Puerto Vallarta is ready to welcome visitors back.

Tourism Never Stopped

Even during the brief period of heightened concern, the city’s tourism infrastructure never shut down. Hotels continued hosting guests, restaurants kept serving their famous seafood and mezcal cocktails, and the city’s famous waterfront promenade — the iconic Malecón — remained as lively as ever with street performers, sculptures, and ocean views.

The international gateway to the region, Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, also stayed open while airlines gradually restored normal flight connectivity.

Meanwhile, federal and state authorities increased patrols and monitoring across the region to ensure the safety of both residents and visitors.

A Major Tourism Event Moves Forward

One of the clearest signs of confidence in the destination is the current Gala Puerto Vallarta–Riviera Nayarit 2026, March 10–12. The annual gathering will bring together more than 700 tourism leaders — including airlines, tour operators, hoteliers, and media — to promote the region to North American travelers.

Events like Gala are the lifeblood of the tourism industry, and the fact that it’s moving forward with strong participation signals that the region’s travel ecosystem remains fully engaged.

The surrounding coastal region of Riviera Nayarit — home to luxury resorts, surf towns, and jungle-fringed beaches — is also operating normally. Popular spots like Sayulita and Punta Mita report no incidents and continue welcoming visitors.

A Beloved LGBTQ Haven

For queer travelers, Puerto Vallarta holds a special place in the global gay travel landscape. The city’s Zona Romántica neighborhood is packed with LGBTQ bars, beach clubs, and welcoming boutique hotels. From drag brunches to rooftop dance floors, the energy here rivals that of any gay destination in the world.

And unlike many party destinations, Puerto Vallarta offers balance: jungle adventures by day, vibrant nightlife by night, and sunsets over Banderas Bay that never fail to remind visitors why they fell in love with the place in the first place.

Why Returning Matters

Travel isn’t just about checking destinations off a list. It’s also about supporting the communities that welcome us.

Tourism sustains thousands of local workers across Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Nayarit — from hotel staff and tour guides to bartenders and artists along the Malecón. When travelers return, they help ensure that the culture, hospitality, and vibrant LGBTQ scene continue to thrive.

Related Post: Travel Thursday: As The Weather Is Cooling Down, Puerto Vallarta Is Heating Up!

And right now, the region is sending a clear message: the beaches are open, the margaritas are cold, and the sunsets are still spectacular.

For many travelers, the question isn’t whether to return to Puerto Vallarta…

It’s how soon can we get back?

Are You Ready?

Instinct had many friends present in Puerto Vallarta before, during, and after the Cartel incident.

Do you have plans on going back to PV? And if so, when? Or have you already been back?