Troye Sivan is living proof that “Chief Vibes Officer” isn’t just a made-up title—it’s a lifestyle. After blessing us all summer with a steady stream of hot boy selfies, tan lines, freckles, and just enough hip bone to cause mass fainting on Instagram, the Angel Baby singer has taken his talents to Smirnoff HQ. Yes, really. And yes, “Vibes HQ” is as iconic as it sounds.

Advertisement

In his new executive-adjacent role, Troye isn’t crunching spreadsheets or attending board meetings. His job description? Curating vibes. “It’s a good gig,” he told Dazed. “I just have to make a nice vibe and then, every couple of weeks, a box of vodka arrives at my house. It’s a pretty cushy position.” Somewhere, HR professionals everywhere are reevaluating their career choices.

RELATED: Troye Sivan’s Tan Line Has the Internet Sweating

Advertisement

And let’s be honest, Troye has always been the blueprint for good vibes. Whether he’s twirling shirtless on TikTok or delivering queer pop perfection with tracks like “Rush,” the Australian star embodies the kind of carefree sensuality that fans can’t get enough of. But how does he personally keep the energy flowing when life gets, well, less than vibey? His answer is refreshingly simple—and just a little primitive.

“I think that humans are still pretty primitive in what makes us feel good,” he explained. “I think it’s the same things that have been making us feel good for a really long time. So fire, like candles and fireplaces, music and community or being social. Those are the three things that really set the mood for me. I’m a bit obsessive about it. I love doing it in the morning when I wake up. I put on some nice music and light some candles. I also love doing a dinner party.”

Advertisement

Visualize it: Troye, barefoot, lighting candles at dawn, setting the soundtrack for the day, and hosting dinner parties that probably look like a GQ spread in real life. Is it any wonder Smirnoff hired him to set the tone for an entire brand?

2 years ago, Troye Sivan released ‘Got Me Started’ pic.twitter.com/lwm5eT8Gpc — Culture 2.0 (@Filmogayphy) September 24, 2025

Advertisement

But behind the playfulness of vodka deliveries and vibe curation, Troye has been reflecting on something bigger—turning 30. And instead of freaking out (like the rest of us), he’s embracing it.

“I turned 30 this year, and with that has come a new sense of responsibility to the people around me, but also myself, to just be better,” he shared. “I’m enjoying the accountability that it’s brought. For all of 28 and 29, I was like, ‘Wow, I’m almost 30.’ Now that I’m here, I’m really enjoying it.”

It’s the kind of wisdom that feels perfectly Troye: cheeky but grounded, youthful but mature. He can make you laugh about vodka deliveries one minute and then make you pause with a line about accountability the next. It’s that balance that’s turned him into more than just a pop star—he’s a vibe shifter, in every sense of the word.

Advertisement

So yes, Troye is thirty, flirty, thriving, and apparently running a vibes empire with a box of Smirnoff as his crown jewel. Honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way.

REFERENCE: DAZED