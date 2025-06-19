Twice-a-Year PrEP Just Got the Green Light from the FDA

Finally, some good news. In the middle of all the chaos lately, the FDA just approved a new HIV prevention drug that could seriously change the game—especially for those of us who’ve been relying on daily pills or struggling with access.

The drug is called Yeztugo, also known by its generic name lenacapavir, and it’s developed by Gilead Sciences. What makes it so exciting? It’s an injectable PrEP option you only need to get twice a year. That’s right—no more daily pills, just two shots a year in a clinic, and you’re covered. Easy, effective, and potentially revolutionary.

It’s not just hype, either. In huge clinical trials, Yeztugo practically wiped out new HIV infections. Among gay and bisexual men and trans people, those who got the injection had a 96% lower chance of getting HIV than people who weren’t on PrEP at all—and even compared to people taking Truvada daily, they were 89% less likely to get HIV.

Even Science Magazine named lenacapavir their “Breakthrough of the Year” in 2024. So yes, it’s a big deal.

Gilead’s CEO, Daniel O’Day, didn’t hold back in his statement—he said this drug has the power to “end the HIV epidemic once and for all.” That’s a bold claim, but honestly? It doesn’t feel that far-fetched with numbers like these.

But of course, there’s a catch. The price tag. According to NBC News, Yeztugo is currently priced at about $14,000 per injection, or around $2,300 a month if you break it down. Whether insurance will cover it? Still a big question mark. That makes access a huge concern—especially for the people and communities that need it the most.

That’s why groups like AVAC and The Global Fund are pushing hard to make sure Yeztugo doesn’t become just another medical miracle that only a few can afford. There’s already a plan to get it to 2 million people globally within the next three years, but that will take funding, partnerships, and a whole lot of pressure to make sure it doesn’t fall through the cracks.

The World Health Organization is expected to release new guidelines on lenacapavir soon, and other countries are racing to review and approve it. In the U.S., advocates are pushing for pricing that’s fair, funding that’s strong, and distribution that actually reaches the people who need it most—including those of us who’ve been left behind in the past.

The bottom line? This drug could seriously transform HIV prevention. It’s simple, it’s powerful, and it gives people more freedom to live without fear. But we’ve got to make sure it’s available to everyone—not just those who can afford it.

Here’s hoping this is the start of a better, smarter, more inclusive future for HIV prevention. And let’s be real: it’s about time.

