If you’re a gay man and you haven’t watched In From the Side yet, where have you been? At the heart of it all are two very different Alexanders—Alexander Lincoln and Alexander King—who bring their characters to life with a chemistry that has had audiences hooked since the first whistle.

This gay rugby romance took the indie film scene by storm, serving sweaty scrums, emotional gut-punches, and yes—plenty of locker room eye candy. The official synopsis sums it up like this:

“Following a drunken encounter, two equally attached men from a cash strapped and divided gay rugby club unwittingly sleepwalk into an adulterous affair, but must conceal their growing feelings or risk destroying the club they love.” Translation: it’s hot, messy, romantic, and everything we live for.

Alexander Lincoln: The Breakthrough Heartthrob

Alexander Lincoln plays Mark Newton, and his performance earned him a spot on the British Independent Film Awards long-list for Best Breakthrough Performance. Not too shabby for a film about rugby, lust, and forbidden love.

But Lincoln really made news outside of the film in 2023 when a fan casually questioned if the actors were “just pretending to be gay.” Lincoln’s cheeky reply? “I’m not straight”—punctuated with a heart emoji. And with that, headlines were made. What was supposed to be a casual response turned into a coming out moment that he later admitted took him by surprise.

“Not at all,” he told Attitude when asked if he expected the reaction. “My mum called me up and was like: ‘So… you’ve come out?’ Not in so many words, but sure, yeah.”

He explained further,

“I’ve been with women, and I’ve been with men, and I don’t prescribe to a label because I’ve never felt that that definition has offered me any clarity. I like who I like.”

The honesty and openness made him even more of a fan favorite. Since then, Lincoln has been busy, popping up in The Fence, Inland, My Dreams Have Been Dark of Late, and most notably in Hallmark’s The Groomsmen trilogy. His role in the trilogy marked Hallmark’s first gay wedding story, and even Jonathan Bennett sang his praises:

“Alex has the thing you can’t explain, he has that ‘it factor’ that makes you love him the moment he walks into a room.”

Hot, humble, and now officially part of the Hallmark gay cinematic universe? Yeah, Lincoln’s career is thriving. Plus, he’s also starring in the latest gay London romance A Night Like This alongside Jack Brett Anderson.

Alexander King: The Fighter Who Returned

While Lincoln was navigating headlines and Hallmark scripts, Alexander King’s post-In From the Side journey was far more personal—and, at times, heartbreaking.

King revealed on Instagram that shortly after the film’s release in September 2022, he fell seriously ill with long Covid. What started as what he thought was a regular virus spiraled into severe health struggles: stomach issues, breathing problems, extreme fatigue, cognitive fog, and insomnia so brutal he once went eight straight days without sleep. He lost his fitness, his relationship, his career momentum, and even much of his business.

“I genuinely felt I lost everything and that I would never recover,” he shared, describing it as being trapped in hell.

But King’s story didn’t end there. Thanks to his family, the support of a specialist in chronic illness, and an incredible amount of discipline and patience, he began to recover. After months of slow baby steps—like ten-minute walks that would wipe him out—he rebuilt his strength. By December 2023, he was back in the gym. By April 2024, he finally felt like himself again.

Now, King is returning to acting, back in the gym “smashing the iron,” and teasing that he’ll be back on the big screen soon. His resilience is nothing short of inspiring—and paired with his undeniable charm, an amazing physique, and sex appeal, fans are more than ready for his comeback.

Why We Can’t Quit These Alexanders

Together, Lincoln and King made In From the Side more than just a sports romance—it became one of those films that lives rent-free in your mind long after the credits roll. Lincoln brought the emotional vulnerability and raw sex appeal, while King embodied quiet strength, both on and off the field.

One Alexander casually coming out, the other fighting his way back from rock bottom—it’s the kind of dual story that makes you root for both of them even harder. And let’s be real: gay men everywhere are grateful this film exists for giving us two reasons to keep rugby jerseys in our fantasies.

So whether you’re in it for the sweaty locker rooms, the aching romance, or just to marvel at the fact that Hallmark now has a gay wedding movie, one thing’s clear: the Alexanders are only just getting started.