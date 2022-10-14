Up Close and Personal with ‘Hellraiser’ Star Brandon Flynn

Brandon Flynn is well-known for playing the role of Justin Foley in the Netflix series ’13 Reasons Why,’ and more recently, he starred in the 2022 movie remake of the horror film ‘Hellraiser.’

It seems like the 29-year-old actor has a lot more in store for us, so let’s get to know him a bit more with some facts that your probably didn’t know about him.

Flynn was born on October 11, 1993, making him a Libra. He was born and raised in Miami, Florida. The actor attended New World School of the Arts, and eventually graduated from Rutgers University in New Jersey with a degree in Fine Arts.

Furthermore, Flynn identifies as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In one of his Instagram posts, he wrote:

“We’ve been scared sh*tless our whole lives thanks to all the stigmas that surround Us.”

In 2017, the actor dated English singer-songwriter Sam Smith, however, they eventually broke up in June 2018 after dating for 9 months.

Aside from playing the role of Justin Foley in ’13 Reasons Why,’ Flynn also starred in the psychological thriller ‘Ratched.’ Moreover, the actor appeared in one episode of ‘BrainDead,’ and he played a recurring role as Ryan Peters on ‘True Detective’ Season 3 in 2019 as well.

His most recent portrayal is the character of Matt McKendry in the 2022 horror thriller film ‘Hellraiser,’ which was released on Hulu on October 7.

Moving on to Flynn’s thirst-worthy snaps 😉

