Vattica’s Alexander Millar On Upcoming Neuornite Event & New Music

Alexander Millar of Vattica, an award-winning independent musical project, is assembling Los Angeles’ first-ever mini-festival designed around the needs of neurodivergent and D/disabled communities, called Neuronite.

Taking place on July 26, 2024, at the cutting-edge Media Pollution warehouse space, Neuronite seeks to provide a place where neurodivergent individuals are prioritized and celebrated, both on and off stage. The free, 18+ event will also provide attendees an opportunity to process, heal, and express themselves creatively while fostering community engagement, support, and mental health awareness.

Advertisement

As a queer nonbinary neurodivergent person with lifelong OCD that experienced a near-disabling resurgence in their symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic, Millar believes their intersecting identities help them to be uniquely positioned to serve the communities of those who are less represented. The intersection of neurodivergence and queerness has always presented a unique set of challenges, highlighting the need for greater understanding and accommodation.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Millar and talk more about this unique, one-of-a-kind event.

Check out the full video interview below.

Advertisement

Alexander Millar…

Follow Millar: Instagram

Click HERE for more information and to stay up-to-date with Neuronite.