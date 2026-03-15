Those Hair Days + Vibe Checks + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Carlos, who had one of those hair days.
Rodiney paused for a pic in Panama:
Kevin Carnell sent regards from his ‘palace:’
Bruno Alcantara looked dapper at the 2026 Queerties:
BeefyLieutenant took a stroll:
Vibe Checks, Breaking News, And Friday Flex
Thai was in charge of vibe checks (click image to play):
Matt shared breaking news:
Dani popped a Friday flex for the end of the week:
Michael Cimino went viral with these pics of his recent concert:
Stéfan took a deep dive into the jungle:
Edgar shared the view:
Patrick Wilson stopped Insta traffic showing off his ripped physique.