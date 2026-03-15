Those Hair Days + Vibe Checks + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Mar 15, 2026

Carlos

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, starting with Carlos, who had one of those hair days.

Rodiney paused for a pic in Panama:

rodiney 1

Kevin Carnell sent regards from his ‘palace:’

KevinC

Bruno Alcantara looked dapper at the 2026 Queerties:

Bruno

BeefyLieutenant took a stroll:

beefy 1

Vibe Checks, Breaking News, And Friday Flex

Thai was in charge of vibe checks (click image to play):

Thai was in charge of vibe checks

Matt shared breaking news:

matt 1

Dani popped a Friday flex for the end of the week:

Dami

Michael Cimino went viral with these pics of his recent concert:

michaelC

Stéfan took a deep dive into the jungle:

stefan

Edgar shared the view:

Edgar

Patrick Wilson stopped Insta traffic showing off his ripped physique.

patrick

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