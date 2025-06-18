Bruno Alcantara Is Giving Us ‘Happy Endings’

Want to know what it’s like to have a happy ending with Bruno Alcantara? Well… you’re about to find out. And before your imagination runs too wild (or maybe just the right amount), let us introduce you to your next weekend obsession: Happy Endings with Bruno.

Yes, that Bruno Alcantara — the Drag Race Pit Crew icon, master of mystery, smoldering glances, and thighs that could crush your deepest insecurities. This time, he’s ditching the briefs and slipping into something even hotter: the role of your very own sensual sensei, combining oil, bodywork, and therapeutic vibes into steamy sessions you’ll want to keep on replay.

But be warned: Bruno’s version of relaxation isn’t your average candle-lit Enya-playing massage fantasy. As he purrs in the trailer (and yes, his voice has the same effect as his hands probably do), his massage style hurts—but in the best way. “A little pain, with lots of love,” he says. And if that doesn’t send a shiver down your spine, wait till you hear what his clients call him: Daddy. (We gasped too.)

Each episode of Happy Endings features Bruno getting down to business with a new client—shirtless, oiled up, and completely present. Before his magic hands start gliding, he always starts with a little emotional check-in. “What’s been stressing you out lately?” he asks, in a voice smoother than the massage oil dripping off his biceps. Then he gets to work — kneading, stretching, and working out tension with a focus that’s both healing and… well, deeply erotic. It’s therapy, bodywork, and fantasy fulfillment all wrapped into one delightfully sweaty package.

And no, you don’t need to be stressed to enjoy the show. But let’s just say that watching Bruno knead his way through each episode is a form of self-care. With lots of skin, lots of oil, and hands going everywhere, Happy Endings with Brunomight just be your new favorite thing to binge-watch. With a towel nearby.

As expected, fans are already calling the show “intimate,” “soothing,” and “unexpectedly hot.” One viewer commented, “It’s like ASMR with abs.” Another put it bluntly: “I need Bruno’s hands. For science.”

So whether you’re in it for the muscle therapy, the sweet affirmations, or just watching Bruno work in ways you didn’t know you needed — get ready for the ultimate release every Saturday.

Just don’t say we didn’t warn you when you start calling him Daddy too.