Vinnie Hacker in ‘Euphoria’ S3: Only Drama We’re Here For Is That Body

Vinnie Hacker is about to make Euphoria a whole lot hotter. TikTok sensation, model, and ally with all the right moves, Vinnie is officially joining the cast for season 3 – and we’re living for it. As if we weren’t already obsessed with the chaos that is Rue and co., now we’ve got this social media star making his Euphoria debut. Let’s dive into why Vinnie’s addition is everything.

Advertisement

RELATED: Jacob Elordi’s V-Line, Abs, and Veins Have Us Completely Thirsting

From TikTok to Euphoria – A Social Media Dreamboat

Okay, let’s be real: Vinnie Hacker turned TikTok into his own runway. He skyrocketed to fame with charm, good looks, and the kind of presence that makes you want to throw your phone across the room in awe. But he’s not just about the thirst traps (though, yeah, they do help). Vinnie’s got a heart of gold, raising funds for The Trevor Project and being one of the most visible queer allies online. If that wasn’t enough, he’s worked with luxury brands like Yves Saint Laurent and Hugo Boss. Yes, please.

RELATED: The Traitors’ Matthew Hyndman: Soapy Shower Scene + Nude Art

Advertisement

But we’re not just here for his looks (well, not only here for them). We’re here to see what he can do on-screen, and let’s be honest: Euphoria seems like the perfect place for him to flex those acting chops.

Advertisement

What’s His Role? Spill the Tea, HBO

Okay, HBO – we know you’re big on keeping secrets, but we need to know more. Vinnie’s role is still a mystery, but one thing’s for sure: with an ensemble cast that already includes Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi, his character is bound to stir up some serious drama. Will he be the misunderstood rebel? A sexy new love interest? Or the bad boy we can’t help but root for? Whatever it is, we’re already obsessed.

More Queer Vibes, Please

Advertisement

Euphoria has always been a home for fierce, unapologetic queer representation. From Jules’ journey to Rue’s complicated love life, the show has never been afraid to get real about LGBTQ+ experiences. Now, with Vinnie in the mix, we’re hoping for even more queer magic. Could his character be the fabulous new addition we didn’t know we needed? We’ll just have to wait and see.

When Do We Get to See All This Drama?

The wait has been long, but Euphoria season 3 is finally slated for 2026. With eight episodes to sink our teeth into, we know it’ll be worth the wait. What will happen next? More addiction, more trauma, more messy love lives – and of course, more Vinnie Hacker looking hotter than ever.

Advertisement

So, let’s be real: Euphoria season 3 is going to be everything we never knew we needed. And Vinnie? Well, he’s the cherry on top of this already extra show. We can’t wait for more glam, more queer drama, and a whole lot more of whatever this season is going to bring.

Source: Attitude