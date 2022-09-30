Wait, Comedian Jaboukie Young-White’s Making Music?

House & dance music lovers are winning!

Comedian and actor Jaboukie Young-White just dropped his debut song. The musician released the song “BBC,” meaning Bad Bitch Coochie, at midnight this Friday morning. The song was released under Interscope Records, which houses other artists like 2PAC, Billie Eilish, Carlie Rae Jepson, Black Pink, Ari Lennox, Avicii, Amber Mark, and more.

After hinting in July that he was creating music, Jaboukie announced the song release on social media this week. Then yesterday, he posted a picture of himself in a green dress and matching eyeshadow.

“My song ‘BBC’ is out tonight,” he wrote to caption the posts on Twitter and Instagram.

Backed by a four on the floor beat and a deep bassline, brought to us by Jaboukie’s brother Javeigh Young-White, the song is a mix of a provocative dance track and a rustic rap song. And counteracting the music video’s DIY visuals, this project came with a lot of intention. In fact, the self-directed video’s vibe is playing homage to its demo start in Young-White’s kitchen a few years ago, according to The Fader.

“Bad bitch coochie is a state of mind,” Jaboukie told Complex. “I had a four on the floor kick then my brother, Javeigh, laid a filthy, thumping bassline. I wanted the lyrics to reflect that cheeky and sleazy energy. I want this song to be a song you can’t help but dance to.”

He continued, “When the opportunity came to overdub my home recordings in a studio setting—to go from lo-fi to hi-fi—I was so excited. I figured if I was gonna go for it, I might as well go big.”

You can stream “BBC” now on all major platforms.

Source: The Fader, Complex,