Want Abs Like Jay Cutler? Here’s the Core Exercise You Can’t Miss

If there’s one thing that can make even the most seasoned gym-goer sweat, it’s abs day. But you know who doesn’t fear it? Four-time Mr. Olympia Jay Cutler. This man’s abs have been turning heads and flexing on the competition for years, and now, he’s sharing the secret sauce to getting your own six-pack to look like it’s been chiseled by the gods. Spoiler alert: it’s not just about crunches—it’s about those crunches.

Now, before you roll your eyes and mutter, “Everyone hates training abs,” know this: Jay Cutler knows the struggle. But as he’s pointed out, “abs aren’t just made in the kitchen,” they require some serious muscle-building dedication. And no, it’s not just about doing a few sit-ups and calling it a day.

Cutler’s go-to move for a chiseled core? The incline crunch. You know, those crunches that make you feel like you’re about to fly off the back of the bench with every rep? Yeah, those. They’re the one. While crunches often get a bad rap, Cutler’s abs still make us do a double take, so his word carries weight. He explains, “Ideally, you want to kind of stretch your ab wall and get that contraction.” It’s about feeling that deep stretch—and let’s be real, if you’re doing them right, you’re also feeling it in your soul the next day when you try to laugh.

Why incline? Cutler’s not out here trying to reinvent the wheel; he’s just adding that little extra magic. “The incline position amplifies the challenge by increasing the range of motion,” he says. That extra stretch through your core hits both your upper and lower abs in ways regular crunches can’t. So, don’t be that person who’s barely lifting their shoulders off the ground—really engage your core with each movement.

But here’s the thing that will really change how you think about training abs: no weights necessary. That’s right—forget grabbing those dumbbells. Jay’s advice? Ditch them. It’s not about adding extra weight; it’s about focusing on the contraction and squeeze. “It’s all about contraction and squeezing, but with the incline, you’re allowing that stretch of the core and really getting the contraction on your abs—the whole ab wall,” Cutler explains.

Cutler’s other two favorites for sculpting abs? Rope cable crunches and hanging leg raises. Both great, but the incline crunches? He insists they’re the cornerstone of his ab training. And hey, if you’re wondering about the real “cut” of it all—Cutler himself stands as a living, breathing testament to their power. When asked about his abs, let’s just say Jay’s abs are still a force to be reckoned with, even as he’s offering advice from the sidelines.

As for that little detail we all dread? The burn. Cutler’s got you covered. He suggests you keep your reps high, ensuring you’re fully activating your muscles (and your willpower). And for the record, you don’t need to go full sit-up style—just squeeze, and breathe. Inhale. Exhale. Feel those abs working like you’ve never felt them before.

So, if you’re looking to build a six-pack that’ll make even Jay Cutler nod in approval (or at least not roll his eyes), give these incline crunches a go. It’s all about getting that contraction, feeling that stretch, and—if you’re lucky—maybe even getting some second glances the next time you take your shirt off.

Now, go ahead, channel your inner Cutler, and crush it. Just maybe hold off on the laughter tomorrow. You’ll thank him later.

Source: Men’s Fitness