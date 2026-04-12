Water Polo Athlete Says School Failed to Protect Him from Sexual Abuse

A lawsuit involving a high school water polo team in Los Angeles has brought forward serious allegations of racial and sexual abuse, along with claims that school officials failed to take appropriate action. The case centers on two students—both now 18—who were teammates at Harvard-Westlake School, a private institution with annual tuition of approximately more than $50,000. Expensive? Yes. Was it worth it?

According to court documents referenced by the New York Post, water polo athlete Aidan Romain alleges that he experienced repeated racial harassment and sexual abuse from August 2022 through February 2024. The complaint names water polo teammate Lucca Van Der Woude, along with the school, its president Richard B. Commons, and water polo coach Jack Grover.

The lawsuit states that the alleged abuse included daily racial slurs, references to slavery, and physical acts such as being whipped with ropes. It also claims that Romain was subjected to sexual assault on campus, including an incident involving digital penetration while training in the pool.

RELATED: Can Anti-LGBTQ Remarks Cost You Your NBA Career? Jaden Ivey’s Case

Text Messages Presented as Evidence

Central to the complaint are text messages that the lawsuit argues show acknowledgment of wrongdoing. One message, allegedly sent by Van Der Woude in a team group chat on January 26, 2024, reads:

“I want to apologize for everything that has happened. Most of the issues have been my fault and I’m sorry.”

The message continues: “I know it hurts the team and I’m very sorry for that. I promise to be better moving forward.” According to the filing, this communication is presented as an admission tied to the alleged incidents.

Claims of Ongoing Behavior

The lawsuit further alleges that the behavior was not isolated. It claims that Van Der Woude, along with two other teammates, repeatedly targeted Romain over a prolonged period. Some of the alleged incidents reportedly took place in front of school staff, with no intervention.

One example cited in the complaint involves comments suggesting Romain was a “secret weapon” during night games because his skin would be difficult to see. The filing argues that such remarks were part of a broader pattern of racially charged behavior.

Additionally, the lawsuit includes claims that another student was sexually abused in the school pool, with allegations of similar conduct involving digital penetration.

School Response Under Scrutiny

The role of school officials is also a key focus of the legal action. According to the complaint, Romain’s mother met with head coach Jack Grover on March 29, 2023, to raise concerns. The lawsuit states that Grover “appeared sympathetic” and assured the family that he would ensure Romain’s safety moving forward.

Despite this, the filing alleges that the school failed to properly report, investigate, or implement protective measures after being informed of the situation.

Another communication referenced in the lawsuit involves a message from Janine Jones, the school’s assistant head for community and belonging. The text, sent after Romain’s parents reported an alleged assault in February 2024, reads: “I should be seeing Aidan shortly … but I don’t want to make him uncomfortable by checking on him.” The message continues, “I know your email was directed towards Terry, Matt, and Jack re not discussing the assault but I wanted to check with you just to make sure.”

Impact on the Student

The complaint outlines the emotional toll the alleged incidents had on Romain. It states that the situation ultimately led him to leave Los Angeles and relocate to Barcelona, Spain, in 2024, where he could continue his water polo training in what is described as a safer environment. He now has “Professional Water Polo Player @cnmataro (Centre Natació Mataró)” on his Instagram profile.

Current Status

The lawsuit has drawn attention due to the severity of the allegations and the involvement of a prominent private school. Van Der Woude, once described as a potential Olympic-level athlete, is reportedly not publicly accessible following the filing of the case.

As the legal process unfolds, the case raises broader questions about accountability, student safety, and how institutions respond to serious allegations within school athletic programs.