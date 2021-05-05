‘We Have Some Concerns’ Said The Republican Legislator

The Tennessee state legislature was all set to honor Brothers Osborne country star T.J. Osborne (who recently came out as gay in February) but a Republican lawmaker suddenly objected and killed the tribute.

Even though the state Senate voted unanimously (30-0) in favor of the resolution, Rep. Jeremy Faison used his position as chair of the House Republican Caucus to block the honor.

“We have some concerns” said Faison from the floor of the state House about Senate Joint Resolution (SJR) 609.

NBC News reports that when asked what those “concerns” were, the GOP lawmaker said, “It wasn’t heard in committee, and I feel like it needs to be.”

That move effectively killed the resolution because the committee that would discuss the SJR has closed for the year.

While Faison makes it sound like a procedural issue, other lawmakers responded saying “a lot of SJRs aren’t “heard in committees” yet they receive votes and are passed.

Most folks are attributing Faison’s objections to the fact that Osborne is gay and Faison has a history of supporting anti-LGBTQ legislation.

According to NBC News, SJR 609 states that “though T.J. Osborne is not the first country music artist to come out as gay, he is the first and currently only openly gay artist signed to a major country label.”

“Though it may have been merely a consequence of being true to himself, he has nonetheless become a trailblazer and a symbol of hope for those country music artists and fans alike who may have become ostracized from a genre they hold dear,” continues the resolution.

As folks on Twitter criticized Faison, the Brothers Osborne chose to reach out to the Republican publicly instead of attack.

“We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives,” wrote the brothers before pointing out that Faison had voted to honor conservative pundit Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live in Tennessee.

“Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day,” continued the tweet. “On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person.”

We’ve lived in this state for over half of our lives. @JeremyFaison4TN honored Ben Shapiro who doesn’t even live here. Jeremy, let’s have lunch one day. On us. Would really like to know more about you as a person. https://t.co/00w2rdwCec — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) May 4, 2021

For his part, Faison responded to the band saying he would be ‘honored to break bread’ with the Osborne bros, although ‘honored’ seems to be an awkward word choice given he had just done the exact opposite in objecting to the resolution.

Brothers Osborne continued their classy approach saying they would follow up via direct messaging.

Still, the political gamesmanship didn’t sit well with many in the Nashville music scene. Country star Kacey Musgraves tweeted she was “massively disappointed” in the House Republicans for the ugly move.

Massively disappointed in TN House Republicans for blocking my friend @TJOsborne for being honored because HE’S GAY!? https://t.co/bAAzfNRDUw https://t.co/xBIxZrc5jZ — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) May 4, 2021

In a recent CBS Sunday Morning interview, T.J. shared that he’s received “an incredible amount of support” since coming out.

“And there’s been some people saying some off-color things to me,” continued Osborne before adding, “But it was a lot, a lot less than I expected.”

(source: NBC News)