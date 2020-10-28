Wendy Williams Has Fans Concerned

After A Bizarre Showcase Last Week, Rumors Are Swirling Wendy Is Back To Being Destructive

If you’ve followed the career path of talk show maven, Wendy Williams, for even a second you know she’s been incredibly open about her struggles with addiction. For years, she has spoke publicly about her party days and cried her eyes out when Whitney Houston passed as they both suffered from the same demons. Williams’ schtick is divisive: You either love her or hate her. With the latter, her day time talk show makes it much easier to fuel gossip and rumors. However, even Williams’ hardcore fandom became a little concerned after seeing one performance from last Friday’s show.

According to E! Online, Williams is subtly addressing concerns from fans who believe she may be back to losing a battle against her demons. On Friday’s show, Williams’ normally upbeat, abrasive personality was replaced by a gloom and doom, “Why am I here?” demeanor and that wasn’t just it. Her facial expressions and tired eyes were enough to break hearts of long-term admirers. Her normally twenty-minute Hot Topic segment was instead cut to just over ten minutes and it could likely be that her energy was too low to continue on. Normally she bounces and laughs as she walks across the stage, but it honestly looks like someone forced her to go on stage with a push. It’s strange to watch this version of Williams – but it looks as if we’ve seen this caricature of her previously when she went on hiatus to work on her sobriety in 2019 after her husband had an affair, which produced a child, and left her. Check out the video spurring worries below and make your own judgments:

Yesterday, a well-rested and back-to-basics Williams addressed the growing rumors about her telling:

“I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do. You know, I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but it’s, you know, even after all of these years, it’s still work. You know, an effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you. But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us and I…I love entertaining you, you know? It’s not easy. It is not easy. You’re a tough crowd.”

We are still in a pandemic – so Williams doesn’t have her usual audience AKA co-hosts to join in her banter. Casting for her Lifetime biopic, Wendy Williams: The Hot Topic, is completed so production should be starting soon once everything becomes COVID-19 compliant. It’s known she is producing the film so it’s essentially a very intimate Tell-All and could very well be putting a strain on her. Still, though, with rumors that she’s back on drugs or the bottle, her former DJ and flirtmance on the talk show, DJBoof, is leading fans to believe she is indeed needs to go back to rehab, but the employees on her talk show are too afraid to speak up. In the Instagram post below, he assures that the truth of Williams’ behind the scenes antics are going to come to light soon.

It may be a good idea to send Williams some positive energy as she continues to face these allegations, again. While it may be easy to make the media queen a target for her past behavior and comments – she’s still human and has been publicly put through the ringer these last two years.

H/T: E! Online