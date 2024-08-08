What Else Does Tim Walz Stand For Besides Being an LGBTQ+ Ally?

Kamala Harris’s recent selection of Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate has sparked a wave of reactions. We all have learned about his support for our LGBTQ+ Community. Let’s recap his support and then talk about the other political talking points that should be considered.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Walz’s track record on LGBTQ+ rights is robust and long-standing. His early advocacy dates back to 1999 when he coached football and helped start a Gay-Straight Alliance at Mankato West High School. As governor, he signed an executive order banning conversion therapy in Minnesota and supported key legislative changes, such as the repeal of the Defense of Marriage Act and “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”

Advertisement

Transgender rights advocates have particularly applauded Walz. His legislation made Minnesota a sanctuary state for transgender individuals and safeguarded gender-affirming care.

Jacob Reitan, a former student at Mankato West High School where Walz and his wife were both educators, spoke with NBC News’ Jen Psaki about the impact the Walz’s had on his life.

While Walz’s support for LGBTQ+ rights is commendable, and many will vote for him (and many vote against him) for his support. But it’s crucial to examine his stance on other significant political topics.

Advertisement

Here’s a look at where Walz stands on six key issues.

Education

Our nation is going through a tough time, a major division, and most feel it’s because of our education system failures. With a background as a history teacher, Walz has remained committed to education. His administration’s achievements include a 2023 law providing free lunch to public school students and a mandate for free menstrual products in school bathrooms. Additionally, Minnesota launched a program offering free college education for students from families earning under $80,000 annually.

Free food and free education is great, but will there be betterments in the quality of education in the US with a Harris / Walz ticket? Yes, he was a teacher and a coach, but we’ve all had that Social Studies teacher that was also the football coach that was not the best at meeting the needs of the learning outcomes. Yes, he started and advised the GSA, but there needs to be more.

Abortion

This topic may bring the most people to the polls. Tim Walz has firmly positioned himself as an advocate for abortion rights. As governor, he enacted a law that solidified “reproductive freedom” in Minnesota’s constitution, ensuring abortion is legal at any stage of pregnancy. Walz also oversaw the repeal of various restrictions, including the 24-hour waiting period, and introduced protections for Minnesota health providers and patients against prosecution from other states.

Advertisement

With no limitations, no restrictions, this may make make label of the “most pro-abortion presidential ticket” in history stick. Are even the pro-choice supporters looking for no limitations at all? This may be too liberal for some voters, but better than complete bans.

Guns

The Second Amendment always gets one side more riled up than the other. But reform and regulation (don’t use the word ban or control and you’ll get better results) will be a big issue once again.

Walz’s stance on gun control has significantly evolved. Once endorsed by the National rifle Association, the NRA now hands him an “F” rating. As governor, he enacted several gun safety laws, including universal background checks, a “red flag” law, and stricter penalties for straw purchases.

Could he push the reform of the great gun debate?

Sobriety?

Advertisement

Okay, maybe not a voting point, but a very interesting to point out that Walz does not drink alcohol. Do we need to look into that?

In September 1995, Walz was stopped for driving 96mph in a 55mph zone. He failed a sobriety test and resolved the issue in court by pleading to a reduced charge of reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and paying a $200 fine. His drink of choice now is Diet Mountain Dew, just like the Republican V.P. candidate, J.D. Vance.

At the time, the 31-year-old took advantage of a plea policy that can be found across the country in 2024 for first offenders. So if someone brings up this lapse of judgment almost 30 years ago, check yourself and your neighbor.

Just Vote for the Gay (Ally) Already

Advertisement

Do we need to know more? He started the GSA! We’re in! Well…

There have been many candidates that were gay or have been very good allies that we needed to say, “maybe?” to. Is their gayness or allyship enough to vote them into office? We all lived through that Santos debacle the nation had. We’ve seen gay candidates that, well, we loved their sexuality, but they just did not carry our support with the other policies that mattered. Just because they scream, ‘I’m an ally!” or “I’m a gay”, we need to make sure everything else clicks.

Walz a Good Choice?

Tim Walz’s selection as Kamala Harris’s vice presidential candidate brings a diverse and comprehensive policy portfolio. More of his policies could have been mentioned, but those seem to be the ones that bubble to the surface the most.

While his support for LGBTQ+ rights is a significant asset, his positions on abortion, education, and gun control highlight his broader political commitment to progressive values. As the election approaches, voters from both sides of the aisle will weigh these factors in considering the potential impact of the Harris-Walz ticket on America’s future.

Advertisement

We Want More!

Help us understand your feelings about Tim Walz. Share your thoughts on the following questions:

What other political topics help you decide who to vote for? Is his allyship enough to win your vote? Is his abortion stance something you care about?

There’s a lot of good reasons for talented young people to build a life right here in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/LLGCATahNS — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) April 16, 2024