What’s Next for Neil Patrick Harris? Showtime’s ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

It seems like every week there’s a new Dexter: Resurrection casting announcement—and honestly, we’re not complaining. The big news is that none other than Neil Patrick Harris is joining the dark, twisted world of Dexter. If you’re wondering what role he’ll play, here’s what we know so far: he’s been cast as a character named “Lowell,” but details are pretty slim. What’s clear, though, is that NPH isn’t sticking around for the long haul—he’ll likely pop in for an episode or two before probably meeting a gruesome end (because let’s face it, who doesn’t meet a messy fate in the Dexter universe?).

Who’s NPH Playing in Dexter: Resurrection?

We don’t have much to go on right now, but here’s the speculation: as with most Dexter characters, NPH’s “Lowell” will probably have a complicated relationship with the morally gray serial killer we’ve all come to love (and fear). The real question is whether his character will be the one to end up in Dexter’s kill room or if he’ll manage to survive the chaos—though, with Dexter’s track record, we’re leaning toward the former.

Either way, one thing is certain: NPH’s time in the show will add some serious star power to an already stacked cast.

A Low-Key Return to TV

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Neil Patrick Harris on our TV screens for a major role. His last big TV project was Uncoupled, the Netflix rom-com he not only starred in but also executive produced. While the show received mixed reviews (let’s be real, it wasn’t How I Met Your Mother), it was still a nice reminder of how charming and talented he is. Harris’s cameo in Doctor Who was another fun surprise, and his quick return to How I Met Your Father as Barney Stinson was just what we needed to keep the HIMYM nostalgia alive.

Before all that, Harris had a few quiet years on the big screen, showing up in the wild ride The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent alongside Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal. But now, it seems like he’s ready to jump back into a bigger, more twisted role in Dexter: Resurrection. We’re here for it.

Major Roles That Made Us Fall in Love with NPH

While Neil Patrick Harris may have been lying low recently, we can’t forget the iconic roles that solidified his place in pop culture:

Doogie Howser, M.D. (1989–1993)

Long before we were all debating whether How I Met Your Mother or Hedwig was his best performance, Harris was captivating audiences as a teenage doctor in Doogie Howser, M.D. The show made us love him as the smart, awkward, and sometimes too grown-up young doctor, and honestly, it was the start of NPH’s career of playing characters who are more than meets the eye.

Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Mother (2005–2014)

Let’s face it, How I Met Your Mother wouldn’t have been the same without Barney Stinson. He was the ultimate playboy who somehow managed to be hilarious, cringey, and—dare we say—heartfelt all at once. From his love of suits to his outlandish adventures, Barney became an icon, and NPH’s portrayal was pure comedy gold.

Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2014–2015)

NPH took a complete 180-degree turn when he played the rock star Hedwig in the Broadway revival of Hedwig and the Angry Inch . His performance was electric, earning him a Tony Award, and showed the world that his talents went far beyond sitcoms. It was a raw, emotional, and downright memorable turn that proved his range was seriously impressive.

NPH Back in the Spotlight

We all know NPH can do it all—comedy, drama, and everything in between—but now he’s diving into something darker with Dexter: Resurrection. Will he survive the show’s blood-soaked world? It’s hard to say, but we’re betting his character won’t leave without making a lasting impact. If we’ve learned anything from Dexter, it’s that no one is safe—but that doesn’t mean we won’t be glued to the screen every time NPH shows up.

What to Expect from Dexter: Resurrection

Let’s take a step back and talk about the Dexter revival. After the lackluster Dexter: New Blood, there’s a renewed sense of hope for Dexter: Resurrection. With Michael C. Hall reprising his role as Dexter, and a killer cast including Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage, the stakes are higher than ever. Fans of the series are hopeful that this new chapter will deliver on the dark, twisted drama that made the show so iconic.

The Dexter universe is coming back to life in a big way, and we’re here for every bloody moment. With NPH in the mix, expect the show to bring even more drama, suspense, and maybe a little bit of that trademark charm we all love.

Final Thoughts

At the end of the day, Neil Patrick Harris’s cameo in Dexter: Resurrection is just the latest in a long list of unexpected roles that showcase his range and talent. Whether he’s playing a teen doctor, a womanizing bachelor, or a rockstar, NPH never fails to leave an impression. In a series known for its twists, turns, and shocking deaths, we’re just hoping that whatever happens to NPH’s character, he’ll go down in Dexter history as one of its most memorable guests. Stay tuned—this resurrection is about to get fabulous.

Now, with all of his “legendary” roles, what is your favorite?

