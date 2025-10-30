A Wild Trip: Where in the World is ‘The White Lotus’ Taking Us Next?

Season four of The White Lotus is coming for you, and it’s bringing all the sun-soaked French Riviera drama, chic Parisian vibes, and, of course, murder. Yes, you read that right: the next season of Mike White’s acclaimed black comedy series will reportedly be set in the swankiest corners of France. Vive la drama, indeed.

RELATED: The Secret Behind ‘The White Lotus’ Nudity from Mike White

In September, Deadline dropped the first juicy tidbit: The White Lotus was eyeing France as its next backdrop. Given that the third season took place in the lush, tropical climes of Thailand, it only makes sense that Mike White would swap out palm trees for lavender fields. You know, to keep us all on our toes.

But here’s where it gets extra fancy: Variety has now revealed that White isn’t just thinking France—he’s planning to film both in the glamorous South of France and the ever-elegant capital, Paris. Because why settle for one iconic location when you can have two?

Hotel Gossip: The Ritz Paris and Other Luxe Locations

As anyone who’s obsessed with hotel dramas (or simply enjoys people-watching at five-star properties) will tell you, location is everything. HBO has reportedly been scoping out some seriously decadent hotels, including the legendary Le Lutetia and the Ritz Paris. You can practically hear the clinking of champagne glasses and the whispers of scandal in these establishments. And yes, we fully expect more than a few murders to occur while guests sip cocktails by the pool.

For the southern leg of the journey, places like Monaco—home to billionaires and people who don’t know what to do with their yachts—are on the radar. You’ll also find possible locations in Nice and Cannes, both known for their Riviera glamour and A-list crowds. I mean, if you’re going to kill someone, might as well do it in style, right?

Goodbye to the Four Seasons?

For the first three seasons, The White Lotus was firmly associated with the global hotel chain Four Seasons. Hawaii, Sicily, Thailand—you name it, the Four Seasons had a corner suite ready for our soon-to-be-murdered characters. But reports now indicate that HBO’s partnership with Four Seasons might not be renewed, which means White’s team is scouting other luxurious venues for season four. Let’s be real: it’s hard to imagine a White Lotus without that signature blend of ultra-luxury and deeply disturbing interpersonal drama. Whether or not Four Seasons is involved, we’re still betting the guest list will include a killer combination of both glamour and chaos.

Mike White: Murder, Yes, but Make It Different

After wrapping season three, Mike White told reporters that for season four, he wanted to get away from the “crashing waves on rocks” vibe of the past seasons. He’s not trying to repeat the I’m-staring-at-my-own-personal-turmoil-while-waves-crash metaphor again. White’s got a new vision, folks—something a bit more fresh, perhaps even a little more urban, yet still plenty of room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels.

Let’s not forget that season three, despite some mixed reviews, was still a massive hit, earning ten Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. But—spoiler alert—it didn’t snag any golden statues. It did, however, win a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy for the Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, which means we can all thank Cristobal Tapia de Veer for those eerie, goosebump-inducing opening credits. Though, word on the street is that Tapia de Veer has since left The White Lotus over creative differences with White. Hey, even the most talented composers can’t compete with a show that’s basically one big, beautiful, murder-filled breakup.

What’s Next for the Fabulous?

So, what does this mean for The White Lotus lovers and self-appointed sleuths? Well, while HBO has yet to officially confirm that season four is headed to France, it seems all but certain. I mean, if Mike White doesn’t want to literally send us on a European vacation, what’s the point? As for the cast, let’s just say we’re ready for another round of razor-sharp wit, complex characters, and enough tension to make us question our entire existence.

While we wait for confirmation, one thing is crystal clear: the White Lotus gang is headed for a fresh European playground, and we’ll be here for every scandalous moment, every new character with a questionable moral compass, and every fabulous hotel we can pretend to afford.

Now if only we could figure out who’s going to end up face down in a French hotel pool, we’d be all set for the next season. After all, murder has never looked this good.

Stay tuned, darling. The real drama is just starting.

Source: Variety and Deadline