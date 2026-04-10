The White House Correspondents’ Dinner Just Got a Whole Lot Gayer

Move over, Washington elites. This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) is getting a major upgrade—and it’s all thanks to Grindr. Yes, the app that’s made swiping right a national pastime is crashing the ultimate political bash. On April 24, Grindr is hosting its first-ever “White House Correspondents’ Dinner Weekend Party”—because why not turn Nerd Prom into the hottest ticket in town?

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Grindr Takes Over Washington, One Swipe at a Time

If you thought White House Correspondents’ Dinner (WHCD) was all about stuffy suits, awkward speeches, and journalists pretending to have fun with politicians, think again. Grindr, the app known for getting people together in all the right ways (or maybe all the wrong ways, depending on your perspective), is bringing some much-needed sparkle to the pre-dinner festivities. The party, set to take place in the iconic Georgetown neighborhood, promises to mix LGBTQ leaders, policymakers, and journalists all under one roof. And what’s on the agenda? Probably more than a few connections, let’s just say.

Joe Hack, Grindr’s head of global government affairs, told ITK that the company’s decision to throw a party during this mega-event wasn’t just to make the headlines. “The issues being debated here—HIV funding, privacy and online safety, LGBTQ+ family rights—are daily life for our community,” Hack explained. So while you might be sipping your champagne and wondering who else is on the guest list, Grindr is serving up a reminder that these issues are as important as any legislative debate. Who knew that a dating app could have so many layers?

Grindr Is More Than Just Dates—It’s About Representation

While we all know Grindr’s claim to fame is helping people “find connections” (wink, wink), this move is about much more than just your typical hookup culture. Hack isn’t just talking about “connecting” for fun; he’s talking about the real political stakes that affect LGBTQ lives every day. “Nobody does connections like Grindr, and WHCD weekend is the most iconic place in the country to make them,” he quipped, as if to say, We’re here to make sure your voice is heard too. So while the other dinner parties are serving up “polite” conversation, Grindr’s pre-party is about getting down to the issues.

But wait, Grindr’s bold move isn’t just about the platform—it’s about inclusivity. CEO George Arison has repeatedly stated that Grindr is open to everyone, regardless of their political views. “No matter what their political views are, people who are gay should be welcome on Grindr,” Arison said. So, if you happened to notice a spike in Grindr activity during the 2024 Republican National Convention, don’t be shocked—it turns out, politics makes people a little more… social than they let on.

Will Donald Trump Make It a White House Grindr Party?

Now, here’s the real kicker: Former President Donald Trump is planning to attend this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after skipping out on all of the previous ones. In a post on Truth Social, he promised the event would be “the greatest, hottest, and most spectacular dinner, of any kind, ever!” As if this year’s dinner wasn’t already going to be a political circus, now it’s a full-blown spectacle. Will Trump make his grand entrance at Grindr’s party? No one knows for sure. But one thing’s for certain—Grindr will have more connections than any news outlet or political strategist could dream of.

Why Grindr at WHCD Weekend is Exactly What We Need

Let’s face it: the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has often been criticized for being too exclusive, too political, and too safe. It’s always been a place for the usual suspects—the press, the politicians, the celebs who could get you in. But Grindr’s involvement flips that narrative on its head, offering a reminder that politics can and should be about connecting with all kinds of people, not just the ones in power.

This isn’t just another networking event. This is a chance for Grindr to put its money where its mouth is and create a space where LGBTQ+ issues are taken seriously and celebrated. Plus, you get to rub elbows with the people who are shaping the future of this country, all while having a drink in hand. Not bad, huh?

Bottom Line: This Party’s Going to Be Legendary

Forget about the dry speeches and the monotonous clinks of champagne glasses—this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner weekend is about to get a whole lot more exciting. With Grindr adding a splash of LGBTQ+ flair to the proceedings, we might just be witnessing the next evolution of Washington’s most famous event. Who says politics can’t be fun and fabulous?

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So, whether you’re into networking or just networking—this is one party you won’t want to miss.

Source: The Hill