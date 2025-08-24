“Who Needs to Know?”: Alexander Lincoln on Love, Labels, and Identity

In a world where defining yourself can feel like both a necessity and a burden, Alexander Lincoln, the 31-year-old actor from Emmerdale and In From The Side, is shaking things up with a refreshing take on identity. In his new cover interview with Attitude, Lincoln delves deep into his own journey of love, sexuality, and the ever-pressing question: to label, or not to label?

Lincoln’s strikingly candid thoughts on sexuality have earned him a new fanbase and set the tone for his upcoming role in the eagerly awaited film A Night Like This, releasing in Autumn 2025. But it’s his ability to laugh at himself, while simultaneously challenging societal norms, that truly defines his presence.

“But also: who’s entitled to know?”

When it comes to sexuality, Lincoln doesn’t mince words. “I sort of flip flop, I’ll be honest with you,” he admits, acknowledging the internal conflict many people feel when confronted with the question of identity. “I need to be more definitive because I want to see more stories out there. At times, the labels can be limiting,” he shares, recognizing the complexity of sexuality in a world that often demands clarity.

Lincoln speaks with frustration, not just about the pressure to label himself, but also the expectation to fit neatly into a box. “Do I need to define myself so that I can play more authentically? So I won’t get pushback from audiences or whatever?” he wonders aloud, before adding a thought that will resonate with anyone who’s ever questioned why they need to explain their personal life. “But also: who’s entitled to know?”

This vulnerability is what sets Lincoln apart: the recognition that one’s identity is a fluid experience, not something that should be tethered to expectations or judgments. It’s a conversation many of us are still having, and Lincoln’s voice is an important one in that dialogue. While he has openly said that he is not straight, he doesn’t feel the need to define his sexuality more specifically.

Falling in Love: “It’s All-Consuming”

On the topic of love, Lincoln doesn’t hold back either, discussing the intensity with which he falls for people. “It’s everything, which may not be the healthiest thing,” he confesses. “Maybe that explains why a lot of my relationships haven’t worked. Maybe they burn intense and burn out. Ephemeral perhaps. But for me, it’s all-consuming.”

It’s this honesty about the highs and lows of love that makes Lincoln so relatable. His willingness to admit that he’s “burnt out” by love speaks to a deeper understanding of emotional vulnerability. Falling in love is a beautiful and dangerous thing, a truth many of us can understand—but Lincoln brings this experience into the spotlight, where it’s often left in the shadows.

A New Kind of Storyteller

In a time when representation in the entertainment industry is more important than ever, Alexander Lincoln is the kind of actor we need: one who resists the urge to conform and instead chooses authenticity. He’s playing complex characters, like his portrayal of Jamie Tate on Emmerdale, and now he’s preparing to bring the same nuance to the big screen with A Night Like This.

“I want to see more stories out there,” Lincoln says, a call to arms for greater representation of those who don’t fit into the traditional labels of sexuality, who are too often sidelined or ignored altogether. “I want to see more people who don’t fit into a box…” And, in a world that often craves clear labels, Lincoln is a living reminder that stories don’t have to follow the script of societal expectations.

But perhaps his greatest message is the reminder that we all deserve to take up space in this world, without having to justify our existence, our love, or our identities to anyone.

As Lincoln himself puts it: “Who’s entitled to know?”

A Night Like This will hit UK cinemas in Autumn 2025. If this interview is any indication, Lincoln’s next chapter is bound to be just as captivating as his career-defining roles.

Source: Attitude