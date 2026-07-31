Gay, Not a Fan of EsTitties, Don’t Want to do Drag = I’m Homophobic?

Is all this for ratings? I am just truly confused because apparently if I don’t wanna put a dress on, and I don’t care for someone who is rather annoying, I must be homophobic? Listen, Big Brother is a big old game and it’s here for the ratings, people go on to make a break themselves, or they try to jumpstart their sagging career. We understand that. But you’re all acting like the gays are all just exposed nerves and no one can go against us.

No Drag For Me

As a gay man, drag is great, drag is fine, it’s a powerful form of entertainment, but seriously never for me to do. I don’t need to put a dress on, I don’t need to embrace my femininity like that, but you go do you. I’m not doing that. Since I don’t want to do drag personally, that must make me homophobic because I’d rather keep my masculinity the way it is.

I must have internalized homophobia if I’m not going to try to embrace my feminine side.

No. Stop that. I’m allowed to not want to wear a dress or lipstick or embrace my feminine inside. I don’t need to be a high heel wearing, fan clapping snapping, yaaaas queen, gay. But once again, it doesn’t matter how I know myself and what I like and don’t like, I must be homophobic or have massive internalized homophobia even though I am gay, out and open about it all. And if you’re a straight man like Kamu Kirk, then you are 1,000% homophobic.

Related Post: ‘Big Brother’ Fans Slam Kamu Kirk Over Drag Comments

Supporting Our Fellow Queers Blindly

And I don’t need to support a fellow gay just because they’re gay. I do watch drag and I enjoy watching drag. Once again, it’s not for me to put on a gown. A couple of RPDR seasons or go, I was scratching my head when everyone’s like oh, we want a big girl to win, a big girl needs to win RuPaul’s drag race because big girls haven’t won. I’m not voting for a plus sized drag queen just because she’s a big girl and a big girl hasn’t won. Vote for the person not the gown size. So if there is a drag queen or just one homosexual on big Brother, I’ll vote for them if they’re the right person to win. Same goes for politics. Many gay candidates are not the right person for the job, or did you all want George Santos for president because he likes cock?

The Best Gay Wins?

Even fellow gay magazines have said that Jason has alienated himself because of how he’s playing the game.

To catch you up, Jason managed to alienate himself from most of the cast early on by playing a very aggressive game, and narrowly avoided elimination. Jason also ended up in hot water after bragging about his strategy to some of the cast, including his ally Angela Murray, who ended up accusing him of “using his sexuality to play on my emotions.” – Out

But alas, everyone else in the household is ganging up on him because he’s the only gay because we all love all the gays and we can’t be against him because he’s gay. Maybe we’re just against him because we’re against Jason the human. Or do you go out to all the bars and are friends with every gay you see because they are gay? puh-leeze.

You’re My Bestie

Did Kamu Kirk use a bad slang word or just a slang word?

“I wasn’t going to do this, but then you broke my favorite spoon, so, Zesty Bestie Jason, I’m gonna need you to take a seat.”

As for the “Zesty Bestie” – “oh my God that’s borderline homophobic!” shouts the queens, while at the same time we know most of these complaining queens have been called Zesty Bestie by their fag hags at numerous bottomless brunches, oh wait, can we use fag hag anymore? or are we using fruit flies? Well those terms might be hetero-phobic now in this climate. Or better yet, some of you while lusting over your straight hunky boys you hang out with and you’re introduced as their “zesty bestie”, you love it and you cream your shorts. But then again, gay slang / gay terms are dependent on the environment and who says it. I remember a couple years ago comedian Margaret Cho in one of her pride posts on Facebook wrote, “Happy Pride Faggots”. I didn’t like that too much I never really liked her that much either, but everyone else laughed at it and said, “Yay! She loves us”. She’s not a gay male but she use that word anyway, and people had no problem with it because I guess she’s queer? So you can get over the Zesty Bestie comment.

Is He Homophobic?

Kamu Kirk might just be a big ol’ homophobe, but great Korean Jesus people, lots of us in the gay community say and act the same way and we are not burning our own rainbow flags when we do it. Some of us don’t want to ever do drag. Some of us like being called the zesty bestie. Some of us don’t like other gays that play the game. Some of us don’t run to embrace other gays just because they are gay. These things do not make us homophobic. They make us human with different likes, personal opinions, and we are okay to express those.

And some of us want to end the career of another person we are beefing with, someone we are playing the game with. Do all the gay Big Brother viewers believe that Jason has been an angel through the whole Big Brother season? Maybe you have.

Not Done Yet – This Won’t Age Well

So yeah, Kamu will probably do something totally homophobic soon and I’ll have to jump ship and send him down river like y’all have done already. But as of now, he’s pretty much a guy who doesn’t want to do drag and is playing the Big Brother game against someone who has alienated himself from most of the other players. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. Oh wait, was that too homophobic to say?

Images from CBS