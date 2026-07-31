Best Gay Movies: 20 LGBTQ+ Films Everyone Should Watch

For a long time, LGBTQ+ stories were pushed to the sidelines. Today, queer cinema gives us unforgettable romances, messy heartbreaks, chosen families, and characters who finally get to take center stage.

Whether you’re revisiting an all-time favorite or looking for your next movie night pick, this list has you covered. From Oscar winners to cult classics, these 20 films celebrate love, identity, and the stories that continue to shape queer cinema.

Let’s dive in.

1. Moonlight (2016, dir. Barry Jenkins)

I knew Moonlight had a huge reputation before I watched it, but nothing prepared me for how deeply it hit. It’s quiet, emotional, and incredibly honest, telling a coming-of-age story that feels painfully real without ever begging for your tears. The film explores a gay Black man’s identity, and by the time the credits rolled, I just sat there in silence for a minute.

Synopsis

Moonlight follows Chiron through three stages of his life, from a shy boy to adulthood, as he navigates bullying, identity, family struggles, and first love while growing up in Miami.

Cast

Trevante Rhodes as Adult Chiron

Ashton Sanders as Teen Chiron

Alex Hibbert as Young Chiron

Mahershala Ali

Naomie Harris

Janelle Monáe

Director

Barry Jenkins

2. Brokeback Mountain (2005, dir. Ang Lee)

I finally understood the hype after watching Brokeback Mountain. It’s not just a romance. It’s a story about the opportunities people lose when they’re forced to hide who they are. ‘Brokeback Mountain’ depicts a secret love between two cowboys. Heath Ledger’s performance especially stayed with me because he says so much without saying much at all.

Synopsis

When ranch hands Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist are hired to herd sheep together one summer, an unexpected connection changes the course of their lives. Over the next two decades, they struggle to balance their feelings with the expectations placed on them by society and their families.

Cast

Heath Ledger

Jake Gyllenhaal

Michelle Williams

Anne Hathaway

Randy Quaid

Director

Ang Lee

3. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019, dir. Céline Sciamma)

This movie pulled me in so quietly that I didn’t even realize how emotionally invested I’d become until the final scene. There’s very little wasted dialogue, yet every moment feels intentional. ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ depicts a passionate love affair between women. If you appreciate slow-burning romance and gorgeous cinematography, this one absolutely delivers.

Synopsis

A young artist is commissioned to paint the wedding portrait of Héloïse without revealing her true purpose. As the women spend more time together on a remote island, their growing connection makes the assignment increasingly difficult.

Cast

Noémie Merlant

Adèle Haenel

Luàna Bajrami

Valeria Golino

Director

Céline Sciamma

4. Paris Is Burning (1990, dir. Jennie Livingston)

Paris Is Burning isn’t just a documentary. It feels like a time capsule that captures the joy, resilience, and creativity of New York City’s ballroom scene. Watching it today, it’s easy to see why it’s considered essential viewing for anyone interested in LGBTQ+ history. The stories are funny, heartbreaking, and inspiring all at once.

Synopsis

Paris Is Burning is a landmark documentary on drag culture. Set in New York City during the 1980s, the film follows members of the Black and Latino LGBTQ+ ballroom community as they compete in elaborate balls while sharing their dreams, struggles, and chosen families. Paris Is Burning documents the drag ball culture of the 1980s.

Cast

Pepper LaBeija

Dorian Corey

Angie Xtravaganza

Venus Xtravaganza

Willi Ninja

Director

Jennie Livingston

5. The Handmaiden (2016, dir. Park Chan-wook)

I thought I knew exactly where this movie was headed. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Every twist completely caught me off guard, and somehow each reveal made the story even better. ‘The Handmaiden’ explores a lesbian relationship set in Korea. It’s stylish, suspenseful, and one of those rare thrillers that keeps raising the stakes until the very end.

Synopsis

A skilled pickpocket poses as a wealthy heiress’ maid to help carry out an elaborate fraud. As loyalties shift and hidden motives come to light, nothing unfolds according to plan. The film won a BAFTA Award for Best Film Not in the English Language, along with multiple Asian Film Awards and a Saturn Award.

Cast

Kim Min-hee

Kim Tae-ri

Ha Jung-woo

Cho Jin-woong

Director

Park Chan-wook

6. I Saw the TV Glow (2024, dir. Jane Schoenbrun)

I’ll be honest—I finished I Saw the TV Glow with more questions than answers, and I mean that as a compliment. It’s eerie, emotional, and unlike anything I’ve seen recently. If you’ve ever felt like you didn’t quite fit in, this movie gets under your skin in a way that’s hard to explain but impossible to forget.

Synopsis

Teenagers Owen and Maddy bond over a mysterious late-night TV show, but their shared obsession slowly blurs the line between reality and fantasy as they wrestle with identity and belonging.

Cast

Justice Smith

Jack Haven

Ian Foreman

Helena Howard

Danielle Deadwyler

Director

Jane Schoenbrun

7. Carol (2015, dir. Todd Haynes)

Some romances rely on big dramatic moments. Carol does the exact opposite, and that’s what makes it so special. I found myself completely invested in the smallest interactions because Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara make every scene feel genuine. ‘Carol’ portrays a romantic relationship between two women in the 1950s. It’s easy to see why the film earned so much critical praise.

Synopsis

Aspiring photographer Therese Belivet’s chance encounter with the sophisticated Carol Aird leads to a relationship that challenges both women as they navigate social expectations, family pressures, and difficult choices. The film earned six Academy Award nominations.

Cast

Cate Blanchett

Rooney Mara

Sarah Paulson

Kyle Chandler

Jake Lacy

Director

Todd Haynes

8. Tangerine (2015, dir. Sean Baker)

Tangerine is fast, funny, chaotic, and full of heart. I couldn’t believe how much energy it packed into one Christmas Eve, and the friendship at its center is what really stuck with me. Tangerine was filmed entirely on smartphones and features energetic storytelling, proving you don’t need a massive budget to make a memorable film.

Synopsis

After getting out of jail, Sin-Dee learns her boyfriend has been cheating on her, and she’s shocked. She teams up with her best friend Alexandra to track him down across Los Angeles, leading to a wild adventure filled with humor, heartbreak, and unforgettable moments.

Cast

Kitana Kiki Rodriguez

Mya Taylor

James Ransone

Mickey O’Hagan

Director

Sean Baker

9. The Favourite (2018, dir. Yorgos Lanthimos)

I don’t think anyone does dark comedy quite like Yorgos Lanthimos. The Favourite somehow made me laugh one minute and gasp the next, all while serving gorgeous costumes and razor-sharp dialogue. It’s weird, witty, and deliciously messy in the best possible way.

Synopsis

In Queen Anne’s court, two ambitious women compete for influence and affection as loyalty, power, and desire become impossible to separate. Beneath all the humor is a surprisingly emotional story about love and loneliness.

Cast

Olivia Colman

Emma Stone

Rachel Weisz

Nicholas Hoult

Joe Alwyn

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos

10. Weekend (2011, dir. Andrew Haigh)

Sometimes the simplest stories leave the biggest impact, and Weekend is proof of that. I was hooked by how natural every conversation felt, almost like I was eavesdropping on two real people getting to know each other. It’s intimate, honest, and quietly devastating in all the right ways.

Synopsis

After a chance meeting at a nightclub, two men spend an unforgettable weekend together, forming a connection that forces them to confront love, identity, and what they truly want. Weekend is celebrated for its naturalistic dialogue and authentic chemistry between characters.

Cast

Tom Cullen

Chris New

Jonathan Race

Laura Freeman

Director

Andrew Haigh

11. Call Me by Your Name (2017, dir. Luca Guadagnino)

I don’t think I’ve ever wanted a summer to last forever as much as I did after watching this movie. Everything about it feels effortless, from the Italian setting to the quiet moments between the characters. ‘Call Me by Your Name’ features a summer romance between two young men. It’s tender, nostalgic, and somehow makes an ordinary summer feel unforgettable.

Synopsis

During a summer in 1980s Italy, 17-year-old Elio forms a close bond with Oliver, a visiting graduate student staying with his family. What begins as curiosity gradually develops into a life-changing first love that neither of them will forget.

Cast

Timothée Chalamet

Armie Hammer

Michael Stuhlbarg

Amira Casar

Esther Garrel

Director

Luca Guadagnino

12. Y tu mamá también (2001, dir. Alfonso Cuarón)

This movie is so much more than a coming-of-age comedy. What starts as a carefree road trip slowly turns into a surprisingly emotional story about friendship, growing up, and sexual fluidity. I laughed plenty, but by the end, I was left thinking about the characters long after the credits rolled.

Synopsis

Best friends Julio and Tenoch set off on a spontaneous road trip with an older woman, where hidden feelings, desire, and unexpected truths begin to reshape their friendship forever.

Cast

Diego Luna

Gael García Bernal

Maribel Verdú

Director

Alfonso Cuarón

13. Pariah (2011, dir. Dee Rees)

Pariah doesn’t rely on big dramatic moments to make an impact. Instead, it tells a deeply personal story with honesty and compassion. Watching Alike slowly embrace who she is while dealing with family expectations made this one of the most emotionally powerful films on the list.

Synopsis

A teenage lesbian in Brooklyn navigates identity, first love, and difficult relationships at home as she searches for the courage to live authentically.

Cast

Adepero Oduye

Kim Wayans

Aasha Davis

Pernell Walker

Charles Parnell

Director

Dee Rees

BPM is emotional, inspiring, and surprisingly energetic despite its heavy subject matter. Rather than focusing only on loss, it celebrates activism, friendship, love, and resilience. I came away with a much greater appreciation for the people who fought tirelessly during one of the LGBTQ+ community’s most difficult chapters.

Synopsis

Set in the early 1990s, members of an AIDS activist group fight for better treatment, government action, and public awareness while navigating relationships, grief, and hope for the future.

Cast

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart

Arnaud Valois

Adèle Haenel

Antoine Reinartz

Director

Robin Campillo

15. The Power of the Dog (2021, dir. Jane Campion)

If you’re expecting a traditional Western, this isn’t it—and that’s exactly why I loved it. The tension builds so slowly that you almost don’t notice it until it completely takes over. Benedict Cumberbatch is phenomenal as Phil Burbank, whose carefully guarded emotions make him one of the most fascinating characters I’ve seen in recent years.

Synopsis

After Phil Burbank’s brother brings his new wife, Rose, and her son, Peter, into the family ranch, buried emotions, jealousy, and long-hidden secrets begin to surface in unexpected ways.

Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch

Kirsten Dunst

Jesse Plemons

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Director

Jane Campion

16. Stranger by the Lake (2013, dir. Alain Guiraudie)

Stranger by the Lake definitely isn’t for everyone, but if you enjoy slow-burning thrillers, it’s unforgettable. I went in expecting an erotic drama and ended up getting a tense mystery that had me questioning everyone’s motives. It’s bold, unsettling, and surprisingly thought-provoking.

Synopsis

At a quiet lakeside cruising spot, Franck becomes fascinated by a mysterious man, even after witnessing something that should send him running. Desire and danger become impossible to separate.

Cast

Pierre Deladonchamps

Christophe Paou

Patrick d’Assumçao

Director

Alain Guiraudie

17. Mysterious Skin (2004, dir. Gregg Araki)

This is easily one of the hardest movies I’ve ever watched, but it’s also one of the most powerful. Gregg Araki handles incredibly difficult subject matter with care, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt delivers a performance that’s impossible to forget. It’s heartbreaking, but never feels exploitative.

Synopsis

Years after experiencing childhood trauma, two young men cope with their memories in completely different ways as they slowly uncover the truth about their shared past.

Cast

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Brady Corbet

Michelle Trachtenberg

Jeff Licon

Mary Lynn Rajskub

Director

Gregg Araki

18. Milk (2008, dir. Gus Van Sant)

If you enjoy movies based on real people, Milk deserves a spot at the top of your watchlist. Sean Penn delivers an incredible performance, and the film balances hope, heartbreak, and determination without ever feeling like a history lesson. By the end, I understood why Harvey Milk remains such an important figure in LGBTQ+ rights.

Synopsis

Based on a true story, Milk follows Harvey Milk’s journey from businessman to one of America’s first openly gay elected officials as he fights for equality in San Francisco. The film celebrates his activism, leadership, and lasting impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

Cast

Sean Penn

Emile Hirsch

Josh Brolin

James Franco

Diego Luna

Director

Gus Van Sant

19. Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001, dir. John Cameron Mitchell)

This movie is wild in the best way. It’s part rock concert, part comedy, part emotional journey, and somehow all of it works together perfectly. Beneath the catchy songs and outrageous humor is a surprisingly moving story about identity, love, and finding the courage to be yourself.

Synopsis

After a failed gender confirmation surgery, Hedwig leaves East Germany and heads to America, where music becomes both an escape and a way to reclaim her own story.

Cast

John Cameron Mitchell

Miriam Shor

Stephen Trask

Michael Pitt

Director

John Cameron Mitchell

20. Lingua Franca (2019, dir. Isabel Sandoval)

Lingua Franca is quiet, understated, and deeply moving. I appreciated that it never turns its main character into a stereotype or a lesson. Instead, it tells a deeply human story about love, identity, and survival with remarkable empathy. It deserves far more attention than it gets.

Synopsis

An undocumented Filipina trans caregiver living in Brooklyn navigates work, immigration fears, and an unexpected romance while trying to build a better future in the United States.

Cast

Isabel Sandoval

Eamon Farren

Lynn Cohen

Lev Gorn

Director

Isabel Sandoval

Why Queer Cinema Continues to Matter

Queer cinema has come a long way from the days when LGBTQ+ characters were pushed into the background or reduced to stereotypes. Today, audiences can enjoy stories about gay men, trans characters, two women, and people across the LGBTQ+ community with more honesty and depth.

Films like Moonlight, Carol, and The Handmaiden prove that queer stories deserve the spotlight, while Love, Simon helped bring gay coming-of-age stories into mainstream cinema. Better representation means more people can finally see their own life, family, relationship, and identity reflected on screen.

These movies also continue to shape Hollywood and independent filmmaking by telling stories that feel real and deeply human. Moonlight won the Best Picture Oscar in 2017, while Brokeback Mountain won three Oscars in 2006 and helped change how LGBTQ+ romances were viewed by wider audiences.

At the same time, films like Tangerine showed that great storytelling doesn’t need a massive budget, and Paris Is Burning remains a landmark documentary in LGBTQ+ cinema. Whether it’s a sweeping love affair, a story about sexuality, or a journey of self-discovery, queer films continue to inspire audiences, spark conversations, and remind us that every story deserves to be told.

How We Chose the Best Gay Movies

Let’s be real—there are way too many amazing LGBTQ+ films to fit into one list. We wanted more than just crowd favorites, so we looked for movies that made us laugh, cry, think, and immediately recommend them to a friend. These are the films that still spark comments, stay with us long after the ending, and continue to shape how queer stories are told.

Award recognition and critical reviews: We included films that earned praise from critics, picked up major awards, or made waves at international film festivals. While trophies aren’t everything, they’re often a good sign that a movie delivers outstanding acting, storytelling, and direction.

Cultural impact on LGBTQ+ representation: We looked for films that helped move LGBTQ+ representation forward by telling honest, meaningful stories. Whether they explore sexuality, identity, family, or the challenges many people have been forced to face, these movies helped more people feel seen and understood.

Strong storytelling and memorable performances: A great movie isn’t just about what happens—it makes you feel something. We chose films with unforgettable characters, emotional performances, and stories that keep you thinking long after the credits roll, whether they’re inspired by history, a true story, or entirely fictional.

Diverse genres, countries, and identities represented: Queer cinema comes in every shape and style, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun. This list celebrates different cultures, genres, and LGBTQ+ experiences, proving there’s no single way to tell a great queer story.

Lasting influence on queer cinema and modern filmmaking: The best LGBTQ+ films don’t fade away after opening weekend. They inspire future filmmakers, influence mainstream cinema, and encourage audiences to join the conversation about representation, inclusion, and the power of storytelling for years to come.

More LGBTQ+ Movies to Add to Your Watchlist

Finished the movies on our list? Don’t worry—there are plenty more incredible LGBTQ+ films worth adding to your queue. Here are a few fan favorites and hidden gems that deserve your attention.

Hidden Gems Worth Watching

Some queer films may not have reached blockbuster status, but they’re just as unforgettable. The Way He Looks is a Brazilian film about a blind teenager discovering first love. God’s Own Country is often compared to Brokeback Mountain for its deep emotional resonance, while Happy Together is regarded as one of the greatest queer films ever made. Each one offers a fresh perspective on love, identity, and self-discovery.

Classic LGBTQ+ Movies That Changed Cinema

Some films don’t just entertain—they help shape LGBTQ+ history. Paris Is Burning is a landmark documentary on drag culture, and Paris Is Burning documents the drag ball culture of the 1980s, preserving an important part of queer culture. But I’m a Cheerleader uses satire to tackle the issue of conversion therapy, while Mädchen in Uniform was banned by the Nazis in 1931, making it one of the earliest LGBTQ+ films to face censorship. The Hours explores queer themes across three different time periods, and The Imitation Game depicts the life of Alan Turing, a gay mathematician. If you’re looking for laughs, don’t miss Nathan Lane in The Birdcage, one of the most beloved LGBTQ+ comedies ever made.

Romantic LGBTQ+ Movies You’ll Love

If you’re in the mood for romance, there are plenty of great picks beyond our top 20. Fire Island is a modern romantic comedy inspired by Pride and Prejudice, while Weekend is celebrated for its naturalistic dialogue and authentic chemistry between characters. All of Us Strangers starring Andrew Scott is another emotional must-watch that beautifully explores love, grief, and reconnecting with the past.

Why Your Watchlist Should Never End

One of the best things about queer cinema is how many different stories it has to tell. Whether they’re set in a small town, a boarding school, San Francisco, or a quiet family home, these films continue to explore identity, love, parents, chosen family, and even themes like internalised homophobia, proving there’s always another great movie waiting to be discovered.

Where to Watch the Best Gay Movies

The good news is that you don’t have to hunt down rare DVDs to enjoy these classics. Many of the films on this list are available across popular streaming apps, and if you’re not sure where to start, our guides to the best gay streaming apps, cheapest streaming services, and streaming bundles can help you find the right platform for your next movie night.

Trying to keep your entertainment budget in check? You can also explore free streaming apps or take advantage of the best free trial streaming services to watch more for less. If a title isn’t available in your region, our guide to the best VPN for Netflix may help you access a wider library while traveling. And if these films leave you wanting more LGBTQ+ stories, don’t miss our roundup of the best gay books to keep the experience going long after the credits roll.