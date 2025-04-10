Wilson Cruz Delivers a Savage Clapback to Terence Howard

When Terrence Howard appeared on the PBD Podcast, his comments about gay roles and “manhood” raised more than a few eyebrows. The 56-year-old actor, known for his roles in Crash, Iron Man, Empire, and that random cameo in Madonna’s “Ghost Town” music video, has always had a bit of a reputation for speaking his mind—but this time, he crossed a line that many found hard to ignore.

It all started when Howard took aim at men who attended parties hosted by Sean “Diddy” Combs in the past, insinuating that those who “gave up their manhood” at these gatherings were forever changed. He then went on to assert that he would never take on gay roles, as doing so would mean losing his precious “man card.”

“I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that s**t because the man card means everything,” Howard said during the podcast, effectively doubling down on a toxic, outdated view of masculinity.

Enter Wilson Cruz—Star Trek: Discovery’s shining light and outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. Cruz didn’t mince words when he responded, taking to social media to call out Howard’s hypocrisy and, quite frankly, his cluelessness.

“He sure did talk a different talk and act in a different way when it came to working with me in the 90’s. Loved my work, loved my choices, etc. This fool is out here performing for the WHYTE man, doing and saying what he needs to do to get over,” Cruz tweeted, throwing some serious shade in Howard’s direction. “He is quite literally BENDING OVER and doing what pleases THE MAN and he seems to enjoy it.”

But Cruz didn’t stop there. He went on to point out that Howard’s career was likely in decline, thanks to his inflated ego and lack of work ethic, and that, ironically, his attempt to prove his masculinity had alienated him from others in the industry. “The truth is no one wants to work with his tired a**, anyway, due to his ego and lack of work ethic, so quite literally, Go f*ck yourself. You are the sellout here,” Cruz added, letting Howard know exactly where he stood.

Cruz also tagged Howard in his Instagram Stories when he shared a post by The Feminist Vibe that reads, “Maybe you wouldn’t feel so emasculated by feminism if your manhood was rooted in something other than oppressing women,” signing it “Sincerely, Real Men.”

Cruz’s response speaks volumes about the progress the LGBTQ+ community has made in Hollywood, as well as the dangers of clinging to outdated, narrow-minded ideas of masculinity. In 2025, a man’s worth—both in life and on-screen—shouldn’t be measured by whether he kisses a man or takes on a gay role. Diversity, authenticity, and representation are the future, and the real “man card” is about being true to who you are, not limiting yourself to what others expect.

As for Terrence Howard? His comments only expose his insecurities and show how stuck he is in the past, while Cruz, along with the rest of the LGBTQ+ community, continues to push for a world where everyone can live authentically, without fear or judgment.

So, Terrence, keep clutching that “man card” if you must. But, spoiler alert: You’re the one who’s losing out. And it’s definitely not Wilson Cruz.