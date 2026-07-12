Woody Is Having the Gayest Summer Ever

If you thought Woody was spending his days collecting dust and being frozen on a shelf, think again. This summer, everyone’s favorite cowboy has somehow become the unofficial mascot of queer joy, popping up everywhere from heartfelt marriage proposals to drag performances that would leave even Jessie speechless.

A Fairytale Finish at Pride

The sweetest Woody sighting came at the finish line of a Pride race through Central Park, where one couple proved that love really is the greatest adventure.

Longtime partners Chris Siretz and Omar Merced have built a tradition of showing up to the annual Pride event in matching Toy Story costumes. This year was no different, with Chris dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Omar proudly sporting Woody’s signature cowboy look.

After crossing the finish line, Chris patiently waited for Omar to catch up. But instead of celebrating with a high five, he reached into his pocket, got down on one knee, and asked the question everyone nearby immediately hoped would have a happy ending. Chris even thanked everyone who helped keep the proposal a complete surprise until the very last minute.

He invited Omar to keep running through life with him forever.

The answer was an emotional and enthusiastic yes.

The proposal carried even more meaning because Omar had been the one who first inspired Chris to take up running years ago. What started as encouragement eventually became a shared passion, making their annual Pride race the perfect place to begin the next chapter together. Surrounded by cheering runners and spectators, it was the kind of romantic movie ending that somehow felt even better because it was real.

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Somebody Get Woody to Drag Brunch

As if one unforgettable Woody moment was not enough, the cowboy showed up again, this time with considerably more attitude.

A drag performer dressed as Woody has been making the rounds online, serving choreography, flexibility, and enough charisma to make the entire toy box jealous. While the familiar yellow plaid shirt and cowboy hat remained, the surprise reveal underneath had viewers howling. Hidden beneath the wholesome sheriff look was a leather ensemble that completely changed the vibe.

The internet naturally had plenty to say.

“These Toy Story 5 commercials are fire!”

“Working it Woody!!!!”

“There’s a dollar in my boot,” or whatever Woody said.

Frankly, after seeing that performance, one dollar feels wildly insufficient.

Maybe Andy’s toys really do come alive when nobody is watching. Only instead of quietly tidying up the bedroom, perhaps they are heading straight to drag brunch, trading their plastic outfits for leather, learning how to twerk, and collecting tips before returning home like nothing ever happened.

Whether Woody is celebrating a life changing proposal or stealing the spotlight at brunch, one thing is clear. Pride season has given the beloved cowboy a fabulous new chapter, reminding us that queer joy can appear in the most unexpected places. Sometimes it crosses a finish line with a ring. Other times it struts across a stage in leather boots. Either way, Woody is having an incredible year, and honestly, we hope it continues.