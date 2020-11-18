Woof: The 10 Hottest Daddies in Gay Porn History

Millions of us watch porn for different reasons. Some prefer a twinky entaglement while others get a little bit more specific when it comes to the niches they enjoy.

One category that seems to grow in popularity year after year focuses on hot daddies and how amazing they are at getting down to business on camera.

There’s something about these men that make our pants as tight as can be whether it be their impressive abilities at topping, bottoming or being vers, how well equipped they are or just how freaking handsome their chiseled faces look as the scenes they’re in progress.

Today we are looking at 10 who reign supreme in the world of daddy-dom. Some rose in the rankings decades ago while others have conquered the adult industry in recent years. One thing they all have in common is how successful they’ve become at mastering the art of being a sexy daddy and we are here for it.

Here, in no particular order, is the coveted list. Agree or disagree? Let us know below.

Colby Jansen

You must have some sort of resume to back up your claim of being “the Daddiest Daddy of them all.” Colby says this on his wildly popular Instagram page and solidifies it in the scenes that he does where he practically destroys many of the men he’s engaging with. He also talked about having a science background and being a rugby player outside of the industry in our recent interview with him so anyone who has daddy fantasies related to both can totally get on board with that from an imaginative point of view.

Bobby Blake

Bobby Blake ruled the 90’s. To this day he is still one of the most memorable tops in gay porn history and never wavered in that position (one of the few to do so). No matter who he partnered with he was always in command which made his scenes that much more intense and thrilling to witness. His body from head to toe was also sinfully delicious to watch as he took down guy after guy after guy.

Colton Ford

It’s crazy to believe that Colton was only in porn for 10 months yet his time in it remains legendary nearly two decades later. Dude was a daddy dreamboat with his movie-star looks and sculpted body that was drop dead gorgeous to look at. He kept his porn name after leaving the industry by excelling in the world of music and releasing a bunch of amazing tracks along the way.

Chad Johnson

Chad’s longevity in the industry was impressive as he began in it back in the mid 80’s and continued working for many years after that. Just like the ones listed above Chad had an insatiable sexual appetite that we devoured with every scene he did all while looking and acting the role of a dominant daddy. Woof.

Diesel Washington

Diesel is a tall drink of water that is worth sipping from. Just like Bobby he never bottomed on camera and excelled in every scene in participated in. There was also a romantic element to what he did in that, unlike other total tops, he did things that made us burst at the seams even more like passionately kiss his partners while he was deep inside of them.

Ricky Martinez

Ricky was apparently one of those many gay for pay performers who emerged in the new millennium. The only thing straight about him when it came to his performing skills, however, was that ridiculously big eggplant of his that he demolished all of his scene partners with.

Paul Carrigan

What a freaking daddy. Paul just like Ricky was also straight outside of the industry but you would’ve never known as he topped and bottomed like the pro that he was for many years. He was that quintessential dad-type that had a scorching hot dadbod before the term ever became a thing. And the moaning during his scenes only made him that much sexier.

Zak Spears

If this was a ranked list, Zak would be at the top for me. His presence in porn was mind-blowing to witness beginning in the 90’s and continuing into the 2000’s and 2010’s. What was even more incredible was how his body developed from a George Clooney ER kind of vibe to a bald headed, muscular daddy who gave just as well as he received. Again, woof. Seriously woof. Call me Zak.

Max Konnor

Max started his career out primarily bottoming before switching gears and becoming a daddy in practically every single one of his scenes. And he’s clearly equipped for it for anyone that has had the pleasure of witnessing the beautiful package he has. It’s not that much of a shock that he’s up for the best d**k honor at the upcoming 3rd annual Pornhub Awards.

Rocco Steele

If the 2010 decade was designed for one daddy over all others then arguably Rocco gets the title. Rocco is the textbook definition of the term just on physical presence alone but he’s also ruled the rooster (bad pun) in other areas of what it is to be famous like his successful 10SEVEN Underwear that is named after his actual d**k measurements. Hehe.

This is the opinion of one contributing writer and not that of Instinct Magazine or other contributing writers.