Working It Out Caveman Style + Radiant River Days + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with João Lima, who worked it out caveman style.

Advertisement

Noah Richter paused for a pic:

Alexis was a beast in blue:

Advertisement

Orville Peck sent regards from the river after closing out his run on Broadway in CABARET:

Advertisement

Romance cover guy Kevin Davis did the Flex Friday thing:

Advertisement

Shade Andrew looked back on July:

Bruno Alcantara soaked up the sun:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido chilled in Spain:

Advertisement

Josh Mair checked things out:

Advertisement

Alejo Ospina was looking for more vitamin D:

Patrick McDonald felt on top of the world:

Advertisement

Boomer Banks was out in the wild:

Advertisement

Luke Evans kissed his pooch Lala: