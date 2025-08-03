Working It Out Caveman Style + Radiant River Days + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with João Lima, who worked it out caveman style.
Noah Richter paused for a pic:
Alexis was a beast in blue:
Orville Peck sent regards from the river after closing out his run on Broadway in CABARET:
Romance cover guy Kevin Davis did the Flex Friday thing:
Shade Andrew looked back on July:
Bruno Alcantara soaked up the sun:
Dani Garrido chilled in Spain:
Josh Mair checked things out:
Alejo Ospina was looking for more vitamin D:
Patrick McDonald felt on top of the world:
Boomer Banks was out in the wild:
Luke Evans kissed his pooch Lala: