Wrangler Butts Are Back—and They’re Driving The Girls (And Boys) Nuts

Wrangler has officially blessed our feeds with the kind of content we didn’t know we needed. The new Wrangler Butts campaign is making waves across TikTok and Instagram, reminding the world that few things in fashion are as iconic as a great pair of jeans wrapped around a man’s behind. It’s flirty, funny, and it might just be the most delightful thing to hit our screens this year.

This campaign takes the age-old appreciation of Wrangler jeans and gives it a social media glow-up. Videos show off slow spins, confident smirks, and denim that looks like it’s been painted on. The whole vibe is classic cowboy meets internet thirst trap, and audiences are eating it up. Whether you’re into rodeo boys, gym bros, or something in between, Wrangler Butts has a little something for every admirer.

Corey Jones: The Breakout Star of #WranglerButts

Leading the pack is Corey Jones, also known on IG as 40.aintshit. Corey is a straight, married country guy who became one of the breakout stars of the campaign thanks to his carefree energy and, well, his exceptional Wrangler-clad rear. His dance skills might be debated, but his backside? Universally celebrated. He’s easygoing, funny, and incredibly watchable. It’s clear that he’s enjoying himself, and that relaxed confidence only adds to the charm.

What really makes Corey stand out is his comfort with the attention, no matter where it comes from. Women love him, gay men love him, and he doesn’t seem to mind one bit. His masculinity doesn’t rely on distancing himself from admiration. Instead, he embraces the spotlight with a grin, making it clear that real confidence leaves room for everyone to enjoy the view.

Sexy, Playful, and Social Media Ready

Of course, Corey isn’t the only one showing off what Wrangler jeans can do. The WranglerButts hashtag is packed with other handsome men flaunting their goods. Some are naturally gifted thanks to genetics and good old-fashioned ranch work. Others clearly know their way around a squat rack and take glutes day at the gym very seriously. It’s a beautiful spectrum of booty, and it makes scrolling through the feed a highly rewarding experience. Wrangler has turned butts into branding and somehow made it wholesome, hot, and hilarious all at once.

Beyond the eye candy, the campaign is tapping into a wider cultural moment. It plays with traditional masculinity in a way that feels inclusive and fun. There’s no toxic bravado here. Just guys being playful, confident, and aware that people are watching. The tone is flirtatious but self-aware, making it feel modern without being overly polished. Wrangler has embraced cowboy-core with a cheeky twist, and it works.

In a world where most ad campaigns try so hard to be edgy or overly serious, Wrangler Butts is a breath of fresh (and very tight) air. It celebrates the male form, welcomes a wide audience, and delivers a little joy to anyone who stumbles into its corner of the internet. It’s a rare campaign that manages to be sexy, funny, and feel-good all at once.

So if you haven’t gone down the #WranglerButts rabbit hole yet… saddle up, honey. You’re in for a ride. And trust us, it’s tight in all the right places. Whether you’re here for the cowboys, the choreography, or the cheeks, there’s a lot to love. And let’s be honest, most of what’s being imagined after watching these videos is definitely NSFW.

Saddle Up and Scroll

#WranglerButts is more than a clever hashtag. It’s a viral phenomenon, a celebration of backside beauty, and a reminder that sometimes, great marketing really is just about showing off what your mama gave you, preferably in tight denim.