Olympic Star Yared Nuguse Goes Public with BF Julian Falco

Move over, Olympic gold medals—Yared Nuguse just dropped the most heartwarming achievement of all: his relationship with boyfriend Julian Falco. The middle-distance running phenom, who claimed a bronze in the 1500-meter at the Paris Olympics last summer, turned heads for reasons other than his incredible speed when he came out on March 29 with an Instagram post that can only be described as a hard launch.



“Introducing my boyfriend, Julian,” the 25-year-old Kentucky native shared, complete with a series of romantic and candid photos showing the couple living their best life. “Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love 💛,” he added, a sentiment echoed by everyone who’s ever survived a year-long relationship with someone who looks like they belong on a magazine cover.

And just in case any of us were caught off guard by the announcement, Nuguse made sure to let us know, “Don’t act so surprised,” in parentheses. Listen, Yared, the only thing that’s surprising here is the strength of your absolute glow-up since winning bronze.

The couple’s Instagram debut was a collection of heartwarming snapshots: an adorable selfie beneath a heart-shaped arch (because of course), a cozy dinner date, and even an impromptu flexing session in their workout gear. Honestly, the only thing stronger than Nuguse’s Olympic legs might be his Instagram game. (Move over, protein shakes; it’s time for love to fuel those gains.)

As expected, fans couldn’t get enough. The comment section was flooded with a cascade of heart emojis, like a mini Pride parade on Yared’s page. “This is the best 🥹❤️,” one follower exclaimed, which, frankly, is an understatement. Another commented, “Cuuuuuute ❤️,” proving that sometimes, words simply fail to capture the adorable essence of an Olympic-level power couple.

Nuguse’s Instagram love fest didn’t stop there. In case we forgot about his gold-star athletic career for a second, he added to his already impressive list of accomplishments with a world record in the indoor mile. In February, he completed the distance in 3:46.63 during a competition in New York, solidifying his place as both an athletic powerhouse and the sweetest human on the planet.

It’s clear that Nuguse and Falco are winning both on and off the track. Congratulations, guys—you’ve officially set the bar for couple goals.

