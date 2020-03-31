Yummy Gay Chefs Provide Amazing Recipes Amid Self-Isolation

Millions are still stuck at home worldwide due to the growing Coronavirus pandemic. This means many of us are learning to love the place we live in even more with the amount of meals we are preparing for ourselves on the rise.

Three incredible openly gay chefs are here to the rescue for anyone who is scratching their heads on what to make next in the kitchen as we get through another day of self-isolation.

Top Chef: Seattle alum Jeffrey Jew, The Bear-Naked Chef himself Adrian De Berardinis and cookbook author extraordinaire Jonathan Bardzik have been nice to enough to provide some scrumptious recipes that will definitely fill your bellies up and might inspire you to cook something new in the near future.

Happy eating all!

Jeffrey Jew- Pan Seared Hogfish with Curry and Sweet Potatoes and Cauliflower

Yields 4 portions

Sweet Potatoes and Cauliflower Ingredients:

¼ Cup Vegetable Oil. (Preferably Grapeseed Oil or Something Similar with a High Smoke Point)

2 ea. Sweet Potatoes, Washed Thoroughly, Peeled and Cut into ¼ Inch Cubes

1 ea. Cauliflower, Cut Into 1 Inch Spears

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

2 Tbsp. Curry Powder

1 ea. Container of Kale or Greens of your choice, Washed

½ Cup Parsley, Cleaned and Chopped

½ Cup. Cilantro, Cleaned and Chopped

—————————————————————————————————————

Directions:

In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add sweet potatoes and cauliflower and toss. Season with salt, pepper, and curry powder. Toss and cook for 10 -15 minutes tossing frequently or until potatoes and cauliflower are tender. Add greens, parsley and cilantro and toss until combined. Taste and add salt and pepper if needed.

Note: You can get creative with any recipe, if you have chickpeas, cooked rice, or anything you need to use up, add it to the recipe. Remember you are eating it so use up what you like!

—————————————————————————————————————

Hogfish Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. Vegetable Oil (Preferably Grapeseed Oil or Something Similar with a High Smoke Point)

4 ea. Hogfish or Similar, Scored if Skin On (½ Inch Thickness), 4 oz. Filets

Pinch. Salt

Pinch. Pepper

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 Tbsp. Curry Powder

—————————————————————————————————————

Directions:

After you have started the potatoes and cauliflower, heat oil in a non-stick medium sauté pan over medium high heat. Season fish on both sides with salt and pepper. If your fish has skin, put the filet skin down first, placing the fish in the pan dropping it gently away from you.

With your spatula, press down on the fish filet for the first minute of cooking for a crispy skin. Cook the skin on side for an additional 2-3 minutes. As much as you want to touch that fish, let it cook, so you are only flipping it once. This gives the proteins time to release from the pan. The longer you wait the less likely it will stick, especially if you have don’t have a non-stick pan. Flip the filets, and cook for an additional 3 minutes, or until cooked through. Add butter and curry powder to the pan. With a spoon, ladle the melted butter over each filet for 30 – 45 seconds. Remove from heat. Get creative with your plating, finish with your favorite, oil, salt or garnish. Enjoy!

Note: Watch your timing on the fish and the veggies so they finish at the same time so nothing gets cold.

Jonathan Bardzik – Cardamom Scones

Catching up late Sunday morning with your friends may not involve stories of a wild Saturday night out. The silver lining? You can enjoy these eggs, bacon and quick and easy, tender scones warm from the oven in your pajamas!

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

2 tbs sugar

2 ½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¾ tsp salt

¼ tsp cardamom

¾ cup butter cut in 2” pieces

1 cup plus 3 tbs buttermilk

1/4 cup cream

1 tbs sanding sugar – these are the large crystals you use to decorate cookies

—————————————————————————————————————

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Make scones: Add flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt and cardamom in a large bowl. Whisk to combine. Toss butter on top of flour mixture. Cut butter in using a pastry cutter or two knives until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Make well in center of dough and add buttermilk. Stir 15 times until the liquid is just incorporated. Remove dough from bowl and place on lightly floured countertop. Knead dough 5-7 turns until it just comes together. Shape into round two mounds and cut into quarters. Place on an ungreased baking sheet. and bake for 16 minutes. When golden brown on top, remove from oven and cool on a wire rack.

TIP: The tough, crumbly, nearly inedible scones from the coffee counter are a tragically poor representation of this delicate, light biscuit. Work quickly, handling the dough as little as possible, for delightfully tender scones. And make sure that butter is cold!

Adrian De Berardinis: Pasta e Fagioli

Ingredients:

4 cans of Barlotti beans

2 quarts/containers of chicken or vegetable stock

1 finely chopped yellow onion

3 stalks of finely chopped celery

3 peeled medium finely chopped carrots

6 Campari tomatoes

Olive oil

6 cups water

Salt

Pepper

1/3 teaspoon Chili pepper flakes

5 cups of Ditalini

4 sprigs of fresh oregano

3 sprigs of Fresh rosemary

2 bay leaves

Teaspoon of chopped flat-leaf parsley for garnish

Grated parmigiano

Grilled rustic bread, tuscan pullman for garnish (optional)

—————————————————————————————————————

Directions:

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, med-high, heat 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Generously Salt and pepper the pork chop and sear in the oil, about 5 minutes on each side. Remove from oil and set aside.

In a small roasting pan place fresh tomatoes and drizzle olive oil, sprinkle salt and roast for 20 minutes in oven at 375. Remove when done.

Sauté the chopped celery, carrot and onion in the same pot and add the Fresh oregano and rosemary and chili flakes. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of fresh ground pepper. Sauté til onion and celery is translucent. Add pork chop back into pot.

Add the chicken stock and water and turn heat up to high and bring to a boil. Stir occasionally. When it reaches a boil, reduce heat to medium add the beans. Add another tablespoon of salt, slightly cover and cook for 20 minutes. Add roasted tomatoes and cook on medium-low heat for another 30-45 minutes. Taste for seasoning and add more salt to taste.

10 minutes before serving, turn stove on high heat and bring to boil, add pasta and cook for 9 minutes. When done remove from heat. Serve and garnish with grated Parmesan, drizzle of olive oil and chopped parsley. Enjoy!