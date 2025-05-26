Yungblud Is Exhausted by Queerbaiting Accusations

English singer and songwriter Yungblud has once again found himself at the center of the internet’s ongoing discourse on queerbaiting.

The 27-year-old artist, known for his bold fashion, unapologetic persona, and defiance of traditional gender norms, addressed the accusations head-on in a recent appearance on the We Need to Talk podcast hosted by Paul Brunson.

In the hour-plus conversation that spanned his career beginnings, public perception, and the power of online narratives, Yungblud didn’t shy away from addressing the topic that’s followed him for years: queerbaiting. “I knew you were going to say it,” he said knowingly to Brunson when the subject came up.

The term “queerbaiting” refers to when a public figure uses queerness as a performance or marketing tool without identifying as queer themselves—something Yungblud has repeatedly been accused of due to his flamboyant style and open expression of fluid attraction without publicly labeling his sexuality.

But according to Yungblud, the speculation misses the point entirely.

“I’ve f**ked everyone under the sun,” he shared with a laugh, “and that’s the vibe. I love love.”

His response, while lighthearted, carried sincerity–and quite frankly, confidence. “If the person’s a vibe, the person’s a vibe,” he emphasized. “Rock and roll, man.”

The singer explained that many assume his style and mannerisms are “performative,” but says that couldn’t be further from the truth. “I’ve been wearing a skirt since I was six,” he noted, referencing musical inspirations like Brian Molko of Placebo, who also embraced androgynous fashion. “For me, it’s a bit more pure than that. I’m just into the vibe.”

Yungblud also reflected on how narratives formed online—often without any factual basis—can quickly solidify as public “truth,” especially for artists in the spotlight. “When you’re 21 and the main character on Twitter for a day, and a narrative that isn’t real becomes fact… it’s overwhelming,” he said, admitting that the pressure once led him to withdraw from social media entirely. “Now, at 27, I’m just like, ‘You’re all talking bollocks.’”

Despite the criticism, Yungblud remains unfazed. “I think people think I’m false,” he said. “But I promise you—I am exactly the same here as I am at the pub.”

He recounted a recent experience where someone who had preconceived notions about him admitted, after a real-life encounter, “Oh my god, I completely got you wrong.” That moment echoed a recurring theme in Yungblud’s life and career—misunderstood at first, but undeniably authentic when given the chance.

“I am a little bit exhausted of people getting me wrong,” he confessed. “But I’ll keep showing up as myself.”

So, what’s the takeaway? According to Yungblud, love is love, a vibe is a vibe, and energy doesn’t need a label. “If the vibe is there, it’s there,” he says. And maybe—just maybe—that should be enough.

His new Single Zombie will be out on the 30th of May. Yungblud will also be going on his Idols: World Tour.

19 Jul – Electric Castle Festival 2025, Bontida

08 Aug – Open Flair Festival 2025, Eschwege

09 Aug – Rocco del Schlacko 2025, Püttlingen

10 Aug – Taubertal-Festival 2025, Rothenburg ob der Tauber

16 Aug – Summer Sonic Tokyo 2025, Chiba, Chiba

17 Aug – Summer Sonic Osaka 2025, Osaka, Osaka

YUNGBLUD: IDOLS WORLD TOUR

23 Aug – Los Angeles, CA

24 Aug – San Diego, CA

26 Aug – Salt Lake City, UT

28 Aug – Denver, CO

30 Aug – Austin, TX

31 Aug – Dallas, TX

02 Sep – Atlanta, GA

06 Sep – Washington, DC

07 Sep – Washington, DC (Second Night)

09 Sep – Milwaukee, WI

10 Sep – Detroit, MI

12 Sep – Chicago, IL

14 Sep – Cleveland, OH

16 Sep – Brooklyn, NY

18 Sep – Philadelphia, PA

19 Sep – Boston, MA

21 Sep – Toronto, Canada

04 Oct – Amsterdam, Netherlands

05 Oct – Bruxelles, Belgium

07 Oct – Düsseldorf, Germany

08 Oct – Paris, France

09 Oct – Saint-Herblain, France

11 Oct – Madrid, Spain

14 Oct – Munich, Germany

15 Oct – Zürich, Switzerland

17 Oct – Prague, Czech Republic

18 Oct – Warszawa, Poland

20 Oct – Berlin, Germany

22 Oct – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

24 Oct – Frederiksberg, Denmark

25 Oct – Stockholm, Sweden

27 Oct – Hamburg, Germany

29 Oct – Vienna, Austria

31 Oct – Bergamo, Italy

You can watch the full interview HERE.