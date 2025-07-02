Zac Efron is putting the hot in hot boy summer—and frankly, we’re just trying to keep up.

Photo Credit: @zacefron

The actor, currently filming the action-comedy Judgement Day alongside Will Ferrell, Regina Hall, Billy Eichner, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Peña, and Bobby Cannavale, decided to bless us all with a much-needed thirst trap carousel on Instagram.

Yes, it includes shirtless shots. Yes, it includes a towel moment. And yes, it includes his equally attractive brother, Dylan Efron. You’re welcome.

Photo Credit: @zacefron

In what can only be described as a perfect day on the water, Zac showed off his Judgement Day-ready physique while cruising around on a speedboat, catching some waves on a surfboard, and flashing that golden California smile that first made us all swoon in High School Musical. One particular photo, however, had everyone clutching their phones: Zac standing in nothing but a towel, serving full afternoon snack energy with pecs, biceps, and abs so defined they probably have their own SAG cards.

Photo Credit: @zacefron

The carousel also gave us a peek into his brotherly bond with Dylan, who has long been his adventure buddy and occasional Instagram thirst rival. The two wore cowboy hats in a video that felt like the Efron version of Brokeback Mountain but with more sunscreen and speedboats. Honestly, we’d watch that movie too.

Photo Credit: @zacefron

It’s not just the shirtless action and ocean breeze that caught fans’ attention—it’s the fact that Zac seems happy. He’s thriving in the outdoors, spending time with family, and diving into exciting new projects. If Judgement Day is anything like these summer snapshots, it’s bound to be a wild, adrenaline-packed ride with just the right amount of cheek (pun absolutely intended).

Photo Credit: @zacefron

So, whether you’re here for the beach bods, the brotherly love, or just a casual scroll through paradise, one thing is clear: Zac Efron is back, he’s bronzed, and he’s making summer 2025 look real good.